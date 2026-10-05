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Yemeni Army Reports Thousands of Houthi Members Neutralized in Military Operations
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said Monday that its forces had “neutralized” 1,747 Houthi members during 1,122 military operations carried out across several areas of the country.
Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said the operations were conducted against Houthi military positions and infrastructure on multiple fronts, targeting locations used to support the group’s combat activities.
According to al-Nuzaili, the operations focused on artillery and rocket-launcher positions, defensive fortifications, routes used by Houthi forces to advance and deploy, as well as supply lines and transportation networks.
Government forces also targeted military reinforcements and concentrations of Houthi fighters, along with command structures and command-and-control centers, he said.
The military operations took place across Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz provinces, as well as areas along Yemen’s western coastline. The army said the operations formed part of broader efforts to disrupt Houthi military capabilities and prevent the movement of fighters, weapons and supplies between different fronts.
Al-Nuzaili said government forces used a range of military assets during the operations, including warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles, rocket launchers and sniper units.
He also reported significant damage to Houthi military transportation and logistical capabilities, saying that 364 military vehicles as well as transport and supply assets were destroyed or rendered inoperable during the operations.
The military spokesman said Yemeni government forces would continue their campaign with the stated objective of regaining control of territory held by the Houthis and restoring state authority over government institutions.
His remarks came one day after Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced the beginning of comprehensive military operations against the Houthis.
Al-Alimi said the country’s armed forces, security services and other military formations had been instructed to work toward retaking territory controlled by the group and restoring national sovereignty across areas outside government control.
The latest military developments come as Yemen remains divided after more than a decade of conflict. The Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The conflict has repeatedly disrupted political efforts aimed at reaching a lasting settlement and has caused extensive displacement and damage across the country.
Fighting has intensified since July, according to the military, with September witnessing a major escalation. During that period, the Houthis took control of the strategic city of Mokha and advanced toward Mayyun Island, which is located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the key maritime passages linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.
The conflict has also extended beyond Yemen’s borders. The Houthis have carried out attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including strikes involving energy-related facilities, adding to regional security concerns surrounding the continuing war.
Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said the operations were conducted against Houthi military positions and infrastructure on multiple fronts, targeting locations used to support the group’s combat activities.
According to al-Nuzaili, the operations focused on artillery and rocket-launcher positions, defensive fortifications, routes used by Houthi forces to advance and deploy, as well as supply lines and transportation networks.
Government forces also targeted military reinforcements and concentrations of Houthi fighters, along with command structures and command-and-control centers, he said.
The military operations took place across Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz provinces, as well as areas along Yemen’s western coastline. The army said the operations formed part of broader efforts to disrupt Houthi military capabilities and prevent the movement of fighters, weapons and supplies between different fronts.
Al-Nuzaili said government forces used a range of military assets during the operations, including warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles, rocket launchers and sniper units.
He also reported significant damage to Houthi military transportation and logistical capabilities, saying that 364 military vehicles as well as transport and supply assets were destroyed or rendered inoperable during the operations.
The military spokesman said Yemeni government forces would continue their campaign with the stated objective of regaining control of territory held by the Houthis and restoring state authority over government institutions.
His remarks came one day after Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced the beginning of comprehensive military operations against the Houthis.
Al-Alimi said the country’s armed forces, security services and other military formations had been instructed to work toward retaking territory controlled by the group and restoring national sovereignty across areas outside government control.
The latest military developments come as Yemen remains divided after more than a decade of conflict. The Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The conflict has repeatedly disrupted political efforts aimed at reaching a lasting settlement and has caused extensive displacement and damage across the country.
Fighting has intensified since July, according to the military, with September witnessing a major escalation. During that period, the Houthis took control of the strategic city of Mokha and advanced toward Mayyun Island, which is located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the key maritime passages linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.
The conflict has also extended beyond Yemen’s borders. The Houthis have carried out attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including strikes involving energy-related facilities, adding to regional security concerns surrounding the continuing war.
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