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Brazil Police Probe Possible US Election Interference
(MENAFN) Brazil's Federal Police are investigating possible US interference in the country's presidential election, following a complaint from the Attorney General's Office, the agency's director general said Sunday as voting began nationwide.
"This is an investigation underway, a preliminary procedure. The inquiry has not yet been formally published, but we already have an investigation in progress," Federal Police chief Andrei Rodrigues told reporters in Brasilia.
Rodrigues said the case has been sent to the agency's Intelligence Directorate for analysis as officers work to ensure the 2026 elections run smoothly. The Attorney General's Office is seeking an inquiry into possible foreign interference in Brazil's electoral process.
The request draws on a report by British newspaper The Guardian, which alleged that US government funds were diverted to networks and organizations in Brazil. According to the Brazilian government's filing, the money was allegedly used to meddle in political debate and "destabilize and attack the institutional framework of Brazil's judiciary," a news agency reported.
Candidates cast ballots
The probe landed as Brazilians voted in a closely watched presidential race between incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Both front-runners voted in the first hours of balloting.
"I am very confident, not only because of the government we have built, but also because of the work we did during the campaign. I am sure we will have a very high turnout, and I am sure we will win this election," Lula told reporters after voting.
Lula, who is seeking a fourth nonconsecutive term, voted in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in Sao Paulo state, at about 9.15 a.m. local time (1215GMT). Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and other political allies accompanied him.
Bolsonaro voted in Rio de Janeiro shortly after polls opened. He also forecast a first-round win, saying he wanted to "restore to Brazilian families the right to dream again."
Polling stations opened nationwide at 8 a.m. Brasilia time and are due to close at 5 p.m. Nearly 159 million voters are eligible to take part in the first round, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE).
Tight race, scattered incidents
The most recent Datafolha poll, published Saturday, had Lula at 45% of valid votes and Bolsonaro at 42%. Both fell short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.
The Organization of American States electoral observation mission said voting was proceeding smoothly and under adequate safety conditions. The Federal Police said 48 people had been detained over suspected electoral crimes, including alleged vote buying and irregular campaigning.
Authorities also reported technical problems with electronic voting machines. In the southern state of Santa Catarina, the regional electoral court logged 99 incidents during the morning, with 46 machines swapped for backup units.
Rodrigues also addressed security concerns around diplomatic missions after the US and Australian embassies temporarily suspended consular services Friday, citing security reasons.
"We did not find any concrete element indicating an effective risk to any embassy. The elements collected yesterday do not point to anything concrete or to the existence of any plan that we have identified," he said.
Partial overseas counts have started in time zones where voting has ended. Nearly 919,000 Brazilians are registered to vote abroad. The TSE said counting will begin at 5 p.m. Brasilia time, with results released progressively as voting-machine records are received and processed.
If no candidate wins more than half of valid votes, a runoff will be held Oct. 25. Voters are also electing governors, senators, members of the Chamber of Deputies and state or district lawmakers.
"This is an investigation underway, a preliminary procedure. The inquiry has not yet been formally published, but we already have an investigation in progress," Federal Police chief Andrei Rodrigues told reporters in Brasilia.
Rodrigues said the case has been sent to the agency's Intelligence Directorate for analysis as officers work to ensure the 2026 elections run smoothly. The Attorney General's Office is seeking an inquiry into possible foreign interference in Brazil's electoral process.
The request draws on a report by British newspaper The Guardian, which alleged that US government funds were diverted to networks and organizations in Brazil. According to the Brazilian government's filing, the money was allegedly used to meddle in political debate and "destabilize and attack the institutional framework of Brazil's judiciary," a news agency reported.
Candidates cast ballots
The probe landed as Brazilians voted in a closely watched presidential race between incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Both front-runners voted in the first hours of balloting.
"I am very confident, not only because of the government we have built, but also because of the work we did during the campaign. I am sure we will have a very high turnout, and I am sure we will win this election," Lula told reporters after voting.
Lula, who is seeking a fourth nonconsecutive term, voted in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in Sao Paulo state, at about 9.15 a.m. local time (1215GMT). Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and other political allies accompanied him.
Bolsonaro voted in Rio de Janeiro shortly after polls opened. He also forecast a first-round win, saying he wanted to "restore to Brazilian families the right to dream again."
Polling stations opened nationwide at 8 a.m. Brasilia time and are due to close at 5 p.m. Nearly 159 million voters are eligible to take part in the first round, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE).
Tight race, scattered incidents
The most recent Datafolha poll, published Saturday, had Lula at 45% of valid votes and Bolsonaro at 42%. Both fell short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.
The Organization of American States electoral observation mission said voting was proceeding smoothly and under adequate safety conditions. The Federal Police said 48 people had been detained over suspected electoral crimes, including alleged vote buying and irregular campaigning.
Authorities also reported technical problems with electronic voting machines. In the southern state of Santa Catarina, the regional electoral court logged 99 incidents during the morning, with 46 machines swapped for backup units.
Rodrigues also addressed security concerns around diplomatic missions after the US and Australian embassies temporarily suspended consular services Friday, citing security reasons.
"We did not find any concrete element indicating an effective risk to any embassy. The elements collected yesterday do not point to anything concrete or to the existence of any plan that we have identified," he said.
Partial overseas counts have started in time zones where voting has ended. Nearly 919,000 Brazilians are registered to vote abroad. The TSE said counting will begin at 5 p.m. Brasilia time, with results released progressively as voting-machine records are received and processed.
If no candidate wins more than half of valid votes, a runoff will be held Oct. 25. Voters are also electing governors, senators, members of the Chamber of Deputies and state or district lawmakers.
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