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RSF Drone Strikes Kill Civilians in Sudan’s South Kordofan
(MENAFN) Four civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed in drone attacks carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Dilling, South Kordofan state, a local medical organization said Sunday.
The Sudan Doctors Network said the strikes hit residential neighborhoods in the city and urged the UN and international humanitarian organizations to ensure those responsible are held accountable.
The RSF has not immediately responded to the allegations. Sudanese authorities and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused the paramilitary group of attacking civilians, allegations the RSF has rejected.
North, West and South Kordofan, the three states making up the Kordofan region, have experienced fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF since October 2025.
The UN said Aug. 24 that drone attacks across Sudan had killed around 1,100 civilians between January and June this year.
Sudan has remained embroiled in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, after disputes emerged over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the regular armed forces. The fighting has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and forced roughly 13 million people from their homes, according to UN and international estimates.
The Sudan Doctors Network said the strikes hit residential neighborhoods in the city and urged the UN and international humanitarian organizations to ensure those responsible are held accountable.
The RSF has not immediately responded to the allegations. Sudanese authorities and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused the paramilitary group of attacking civilians, allegations the RSF has rejected.
North, West and South Kordofan, the three states making up the Kordofan region, have experienced fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF since October 2025.
The UN said Aug. 24 that drone attacks across Sudan had killed around 1,100 civilians between January and June this year.
Sudan has remained embroiled in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, after disputes emerged over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the regular armed forces. The fighting has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and forced roughly 13 million people from their homes, according to UN and international estimates.
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