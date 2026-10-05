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Germany Expands Support for Ukraine with Major New Aid Package
(MENAFN) Germany has provided Ukraine with a new support package worth more than €1.3 billion ($1.46 billion), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday following talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The package includes military equipment as well as assistance for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as the country prepares for the winter season.
“It includes weapons that will help us now, as well as support for our energy sector ahead of winter – an important energy package. Of course, we discussed the need for air defense, which is critical at this time,” Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine and Germany also signed 15 agreements and other documents, with most focused on security cooperation, defense manufacturing, procurement, contracts for German companies and joint initiatives inside Ukraine.
“The total value of our agreements today is more than €8.5 billion,” Zelenskyy said, noting that another agreement would strengthen joint efforts to address the threat posed by drones.
Merz arrived in Kyiv early Sunday for an unannounced visit and said his trip carried the message: “You can rely on us.”
The package includes military equipment as well as assistance for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as the country prepares for the winter season.
“It includes weapons that will help us now, as well as support for our energy sector ahead of winter – an important energy package. Of course, we discussed the need for air defense, which is critical at this time,” Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine and Germany also signed 15 agreements and other documents, with most focused on security cooperation, defense manufacturing, procurement, contracts for German companies and joint initiatives inside Ukraine.
“The total value of our agreements today is more than €8.5 billion,” Zelenskyy said, noting that another agreement would strengthen joint efforts to address the threat posed by drones.
Merz arrived in Kyiv early Sunday for an unannounced visit and said his trip carried the message: “You can rely on us.”
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