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Myanmar Repatriates Nearly Fifteen Hundred Citizens from Malaysia
(MENAFN) Myanmar confirmed Monday that 1,476 of its citizens who had completed prison sentences or other penalties for unlawful residency and immigration-related offenses have been repatriated from Malaysia.
The Information Ministry said three Burmese vessels arrived in Yangon on Sunday morning after transporting the nationals back from Malaysia, describing the operation as a “smooth and successful repatriation to the motherland.”
The repatriation effort was coordinated by officials from Myanmar’s military, commonly known as the Tatmadaw, together with representatives from relevant government ministries. A total of 1,476 Myanmar nationals were included in the first group returned from Malaysia.
The Burmese Navy deployed three vessels for the operation, including UMS Mottama, the sea-going hospital ship UMS Thanlwin and UMS Sinphyushin. The vessels departed from Yangon on Sept. 24 and traveled to Malaysia, reaching Lumut Port on Sept. 28.
Malaysia began transferring the Myanmar nationals back to their home country the following day. The group was part of a larger population of approximately 5,000 Myanmar nationals who Malaysia has been seeking to repatriate.
The first group consisted of 1,370 men, 79 women, 20 boys and seven girls. Their ages ranged from eight to 60 years old, according to Myanmar authorities.
Following their arrival in Yangon, officials said arrangements were being made to facilitate the nationals’ return to their respective hometowns and reunification with relatives and family members.
“Necessary arrangements are continuing to facilitate their swift reunion with relatives and family members, ensuring their safe return to their respective hometowns,” the ministry said.
Myanmar has also carried out other repatriation operations involving its nationals in the region. Authorities said 1,905 Myanmar citizens have been returned from Cambodia since January.
The repatriation program involving Malaysia, however, has drawn concern from the United Nations and humanitarian organizations because of the conditions facing Myanmar, where armed conflict and reports of human rights violations continue.
UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh said the agency was concerned about the reported return of the Myanmar nationals, particularly given the ongoing conflict and widespread violence in the country.
The UN refugee agency has raised concerns over whether individuals being returned could face serious risks after their arrival, including persecution or other forms of harm.
Saltmarsh told journalists in Geneva that the agency was “concerned by the reported imminent return of some 1,500 individuals ... with ongoing armed conflict and widespread violence and human rights violations across Myanmar.”
"Under international law, no one should be sent to a country where they may face persecution, torture, serious harm, or other threats to life, liberty, and security," he said.
He added that UNHCR continued to engage with the Malaysian government on the issue, offering technical assistance and policy discussions aimed at strengthening protection mechanisms for people affected by the repatriation process.
Saltmarsh said the agency also remained prepared to support efforts to establish accessible and effective protection measures through technical support, policy dialogue and capacity building.
The repatriations therefore come amid continuing discussions over how Malaysia can enforce immigration regulations while addressing international concerns about the protection and safety of Myanmar nationals being returned to a country experiencing prolonged conflict.
The Information Ministry said three Burmese vessels arrived in Yangon on Sunday morning after transporting the nationals back from Malaysia, describing the operation as a “smooth and successful repatriation to the motherland.”
The repatriation effort was coordinated by officials from Myanmar’s military, commonly known as the Tatmadaw, together with representatives from relevant government ministries. A total of 1,476 Myanmar nationals were included in the first group returned from Malaysia.
The Burmese Navy deployed three vessels for the operation, including UMS Mottama, the sea-going hospital ship UMS Thanlwin and UMS Sinphyushin. The vessels departed from Yangon on Sept. 24 and traveled to Malaysia, reaching Lumut Port on Sept. 28.
Malaysia began transferring the Myanmar nationals back to their home country the following day. The group was part of a larger population of approximately 5,000 Myanmar nationals who Malaysia has been seeking to repatriate.
The first group consisted of 1,370 men, 79 women, 20 boys and seven girls. Their ages ranged from eight to 60 years old, according to Myanmar authorities.
Following their arrival in Yangon, officials said arrangements were being made to facilitate the nationals’ return to their respective hometowns and reunification with relatives and family members.
“Necessary arrangements are continuing to facilitate their swift reunion with relatives and family members, ensuring their safe return to their respective hometowns,” the ministry said.
Myanmar has also carried out other repatriation operations involving its nationals in the region. Authorities said 1,905 Myanmar citizens have been returned from Cambodia since January.
The repatriation program involving Malaysia, however, has drawn concern from the United Nations and humanitarian organizations because of the conditions facing Myanmar, where armed conflict and reports of human rights violations continue.
UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh said the agency was concerned about the reported return of the Myanmar nationals, particularly given the ongoing conflict and widespread violence in the country.
The UN refugee agency has raised concerns over whether individuals being returned could face serious risks after their arrival, including persecution or other forms of harm.
Saltmarsh told journalists in Geneva that the agency was “concerned by the reported imminent return of some 1,500 individuals ... with ongoing armed conflict and widespread violence and human rights violations across Myanmar.”
"Under international law, no one should be sent to a country where they may face persecution, torture, serious harm, or other threats to life, liberty, and security," he said.
He added that UNHCR continued to engage with the Malaysian government on the issue, offering technical assistance and policy discussions aimed at strengthening protection mechanisms for people affected by the repatriation process.
Saltmarsh said the agency also remained prepared to support efforts to establish accessible and effective protection measures through technical support, policy dialogue and capacity building.
The repatriations therefore come amid continuing discussions over how Malaysia can enforce immigration regulations while addressing international concerns about the protection and safety of Myanmar nationals being returned to a country experiencing prolonged conflict.
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