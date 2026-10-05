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Yemeni Government Orders Military Campaign to Retake Houthi-Held Areas
(MENAFN) Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi announced Sunday that comprehensive military operations have begun against the Houthis, with the stated objective of restoring government control across the country.
"We have instructed the armed forces, security forces and all military formations to begin carrying out their assigned tasks under an approved plan until the country is liberated from the Houthis," Alimi said in a televised speech.
He also ordered all state institutions to remain on maximum alert "until the mission is completed and victory is achieved.”
The Yemeni army confirmed the start of what it called the “battle for liberation,” aimed at ending the Houthi takeover that began in September 2014.
In a video statement, military spokesman Colonel Majid al-Nuzaili said the campaign seeks to “recover all state territory, assert national sovereignty and end Houthi control” in areas held by the group.
He stressed that the armed forces would work to protect civilians and prevent harm to residents throughout the country’s regions and provinces.
Al-Nuzaili also called on Houthi fighters to surrender their weapons and return to their communities, saying that “the homeland has room for all its sons who return to the right path.”
"We have instructed the armed forces, security forces and all military formations to begin carrying out their assigned tasks under an approved plan until the country is liberated from the Houthis," Alimi said in a televised speech.
He also ordered all state institutions to remain on maximum alert "until the mission is completed and victory is achieved.”
The Yemeni army confirmed the start of what it called the “battle for liberation,” aimed at ending the Houthi takeover that began in September 2014.
In a video statement, military spokesman Colonel Majid al-Nuzaili said the campaign seeks to “recover all state territory, assert national sovereignty and end Houthi control” in areas held by the group.
He stressed that the armed forces would work to protect civilians and prevent harm to residents throughout the country’s regions and provinces.
Al-Nuzaili also called on Houthi fighters to surrender their weapons and return to their communities, saying that “the homeland has room for all its sons who return to the right path.”
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