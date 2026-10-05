PASHA Holding Continues To Support Opportunities For Farmers (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) PASHA Holding continues to support the“Şəhərdən Kəndə” project, which aims to contribute to the development of agritourism in Azerbaijan and expand opportunities for farmers operating in the country's regions. The social project is implemented by Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC, operating under the Ministry of Agriculture, with the support of PASHA Holding. It aims to promote rural tourism, create additional income opportunities for farmers, and encourage the sale of locally produced goods directly at their place of production.

Since the project was launched in 2019, 227 farms have been assessed, 500 farmers and farm representatives have participated in agritourism training programmes, and repair, improvement and marketing activities have been carried out at 35 farms.

As part of the project, farmers receive training on the fundamentals of agritourism, hospitality, marketing and other relevant areas. Technical and equipment support is also provided to enhance the tourism potential of participating farms. In addition, familiarisation tours are organised for representatives of tourism companies to promote agritourism farms and increase tourist flows.

In 2026, opening ceremonies were held for the“Balçı Səyavuş” and“Leynə Co. Sitrus” farms in Lankaran, as well as the“Kandora” and“Flowerisma” farms in Ismayilli, which received support under the project in 2025.

The“Şəhərdən Kəndə” project not only contributes to strengthening farmers' knowledge and skills, but also enables them to transform their farms into attractive destinations for tourists and offer their products directly to consumers. In this way, the project contributes to strengthening the links between agriculture and tourism in the regions and expanding local economic opportunities.