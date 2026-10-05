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Severe Flooding Spreads Across Thailand as Millions Are Affected
(MENAFN) Floodwaters have impacted more than 1.17 million households across Thailand, with Bangkok continuing to face rising water levels.
Heavy and exceptionally intense rainfall in several parts of the country, combined with water runoff moving from northern provinces toward the Central Plains, has caused widespread flooding, according to reports citing disaster management authorities.
Flooding remains present in 27 provinces, covering 154 districts, 1,209 tambons and 8,790 villages, in addition to areas of the capital.
More than 3.2 million people have been affected by the ongoing flooding.
However, the latest figures indicate that the situation has eased somewhat compared with Friday, when flooding was reported across 31 provinces and Bangkok, affecting more than 1.24 million households.
Heavy and exceptionally intense rainfall in several parts of the country, combined with water runoff moving from northern provinces toward the Central Plains, has caused widespread flooding, according to reports citing disaster management authorities.
Flooding remains present in 27 provinces, covering 154 districts, 1,209 tambons and 8,790 villages, in addition to areas of the capital.
More than 3.2 million people have been affected by the ongoing flooding.
However, the latest figures indicate that the situation has eased somewhat compared with Friday, when flooding was reported across 31 provinces and Bangkok, affecting more than 1.24 million households.
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