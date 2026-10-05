Tajikistan Commissions New Water Supply And Sewerage Centers In Kulob City

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon commissioned water supply and sewerage centers in the villages of Korez, Validjon Sham­sov and Tudakafsh in the city of Kulob on October 5.

This was reported in information disseminated by the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

"On October 5, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon commissioned water supply and sewerage centers in the villages of Korez, Validjon Shamsov and Tudakafsh in the city of Kulob," the statement said.

The new facilities are intended to improve access to clean drinking water for the population and develop the city's utility infrastructure. The centers are equipped with the necessary facilities for receiving, storing and supplying water, as well as providing utility services.

In particular, the water supply center in the village of Korez includes a water storage reservoir, a pumping station and other auxiliary facilities. The commissioning of the new centers also created 30 jobs.

Emomali Rahmon instructed the relevant officials to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the facilities, maintain the equipment and networks in proper condition, as well as comply with sanitary requirements and ensure the rational use of water resources.

Meanwhile, Kulob is one of the major cities in Tajikistan's Khatlon region, with the development of water supply and utility infrastructure remaining an important part of improving public services and urban infrastructure.