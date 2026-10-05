Inferenz Launches Risk Analyzer AI Agent That Turns Risk Flags Into Next-Best-Action

Inferenz's Risk Analyzer and Next Best Action Agent

Inferenz's Risk Analyzer and Next Best Action Agent names what's driving a patient's risk score and delivers a prioritized care plan to the clinical team.

- Richa Gupta, Director - Solutions at Inferenz

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inferenz, a healthcare AI and data solutions company, today announced the general availability of its Risk Analyzer and Next Best Action AI Agent, a new addition to the company's CaregenceTM agentic AI platform built for healthcare providers. The agent sits on top of the risk-scoring platform a provider already runs. It reads across clinical and operational signals, names what is driving a patient's risk, and tells the care team what to do about it, all within seconds of the flag firing.

The gap it targets is a familiar one.

A risk platform flags a patient as high-risk, and more often than not, the score is right. But a number on a screen does not tell a nurse what changed, why it changed, or what to do in the next hour. Clinicians juggling caseloads in the thousands rarely get the chance to hunt through the EMR, the labs, and the visit notes to connect the dots for every flag that fires.

By the time someone does, the admission the score predicted has often already happened. The gap between a signal and a clinical decision is where patients deteriorate.

The agent runs five steps end to end, and the full sequence, from data ingestion to a notification landing in a coordinator's inbox, completes in seconds. It pulls patient data from every connected source: the EMR, claims, scheduling, assessments, labs, and remote monitoring devices. It then reads that data across five risk categories at once, clinical, utilization, behavioral, social, and financial, and routes the patient based on the risk level it determines.

High-risk patients get a structured PDF with ranked risk drivers and a next-best-action plan built for immediate intervention. Low- and medium-risk patients get a monitoring summary with a preventive plan instead, one designed to head off the escalation before it becomes a high-risk flag at all. Either way, the care team hears about it within seconds: by email, in-app notification, and direct routing to the care coordinator and clinical team responsible for that patient.

None of the recommendations are a black box.

-Worsening dyspnea paired with missed skilled nursing visits escalates RN visit frequency and notifies the physician.

-A pattern consistent with fluid overload triggers a same-day physician review.

-Therapy intolerance routes straight to a physical therapy reassessment.

-A medication dosage mismatch or an allergy conflict goes to a pharmacist for review, before it reaches the patient.

For home health providers, the stakes attach directly to reimbursement. The agent acts on measures worth up to 63% of a provider's Home Health Value-Based Purchasing score, including preventable hospitalization, discharge to community, and medication management. Better decisions at the point of the flag tend to show up later in the score itself.

“A risk score was never the hard part,” said Richa Gupta, Director - Solutions at Inferenz.“Knowing what to do about it in the next few minutes is where care teams lose time they don't have. Our Risk Analyzer agent doesn't replace a clinician's judgment. It hands them the reasoning and the plan so that judgment gets used before a patient deteriorates, not after.”

“The agent recommends. A licensed clinician still decides, and that doesn't change.”

Every recommendation carries its own paper trail. PHI never leaves the provider's environment or cloud tenancy, access follows the provider's existing clinical permissions, and each risk driver and recommendation the agent generates is logged for audit. The agent is HIPAA-compliant by design.

The Risk Analyzer and Next Best Action Agent joins a broader set of CaregenceTM AI agents already helping providers move toward value-based care, including agents for hospice eligibility screening, prior authorization, revenue cycle management, and predictive caregiver-to-patient matching. Built on an interoperable, MCP-based architecture, the agent connects to a provider's existing risk platform and clinical systems, without requiring a system migration.

Explore the complete CaregenceTM agent portfolio to see how healthcare-ready AI agents improve care automation.

About Inferenz

Inferenz is a data engineering and applied AI services company, building agentic AI applications with a problem-first approach for enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies. We help our clients move from Data to AI to ROI. Our proprietary iDARTM framework delivers services related to strategy and consulting, data and cloud modernization, AI and automation, and operationalize and scale.

Across healthcare, insurance and hi-tech, we transform fragmented data and AI experimentation into trusted enterprise data, production-ready AI, measurable AI outcomes and business ROI. The company operates from Ahmedabad and Pune, India, and Round Rock, Texas.

Adarsh Adwait

Inferenz

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Inferenz Launches Risk Analyzer AI Agent That Turns Risk Flags into Next-Best-Action News Provided By Inferenz Tech Private Limited October 05, 2026, 06:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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