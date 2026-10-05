Free Browser Game Fibre Tycoon Lets Anyone Build Britain's Full Fibre Network

Fibre Tycoon version 6: wire up Britain across 285 real towns and cities, against 68 rival networks. Free to play, with no sign-up, at uk/fibre-tycoon. Illustration: BroadbandSwitch

The challenge: start in 2010 with £45 million and two build teams, then take on seven scenarios and a weekly challenge. Play free at uk/fibre-tycoon

How to play Fibre Tycoon in three steps: pick a town, dig the route, win customers. Passing a home earns nothing until the household signs up. Play free at uk/fibre-tycoon

Shaped by its players: almost everything added to Fibre Tycoon since launch came from the people playing it. Play free at uk/fibre-tycoon

Full fibre reaches 82% of UK homes, and 47% of the premises it has reached are connected (Ofcom, data as at January 2026). Check what is available at your address at broadbandswitch

Version 6 of the free game from BroadbandSwitch has 285 real towns, 68 rival networks, a public leaderboard and offline play, shaped by its own players.

- Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith, founder of BroadbandSwitchLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anyone who has wondered why their street still has no full fibre can now try building the network themselves. Fibre Tycoon, a free browser game from UK comparison site BroadbandSwitch, hands players £45 million and two build teams in the year 2010, then asks them to wire up Britain before 68 rival networks get there first.Version 6 is the current build of a game that launched on 26 July 2026. It has a permanent public leaderboard, a map of 285 real towns and cities and a soundtrack of 15 original tracks. Most of what has been added since July came from the people playing it.Play Fibre Tycoon free, with no sign-up:What is Fibre Tycoon?Fibre Tycoon is a free strategy game, played in a web browser, in which the player runs a company building a full fibre broadband network across Britain (Martin-Smith, 2026a). There is nothing to install and no account to create. There is no payment and no advertising inside the game.The towns are real and so is the geography. The rival companies are not. Every competitor is invented, with a name chosen to raise a smile from anyone who works in the industry.How do you play Fibre Tycoon?Playing takes three moves. Pick a town, trench the fibre to reach it, then win the customers. A first run to a decent network takes about forty minutes at normal speed, and the clock can be wound faster once a player knows what they are doing.Every company is scored out of a thousand on six things at once: coverage, take-up, reputation, profitability, balance sheet and growth. A player who retires a company can add a name and a score to the leaderboard, which can be viewed for all time, this month, this week or the most recent games.There are seven scenarios, among them The Million, The Switch-Off, The Pandemic, Project Gigabit and The Highlands. Each is shorter than a full game and has a stated goal. There is also an open game, which runs for as long as the player wants, and a weekly challenge. One scenario shares its name with Project Gigabit, the government's programme to bring gigabit-capable broadband to hard-to-reach communities (Building Digital UK, 2025).What does Fibre Tycoon teach?The whole game turns on one idea. Running fibre past a home earns nothing. A network only makes money when the household signs up.The industry has words for both halves of that. Homes passed is the number of homes a network could serve. Take-up is the share of them that have bought a service. Players also meet the other terms that appear whenever a network reports its results, including ARPU, EBITDA and leverage, and see what each one means by watching it move as they play. The site's Telecoms Acronym Decoder at explains the industry's abbreviations.The game page lists five mistakes to avoid:- Confusing homes passed with customers- Cutting prices to win share- Treating customer service as a cost- Borrowing to the limit- Spreading a network across too much of the countryWhy does take-up matter outside the game?The official figures tell the same story. Full fibre was available to 24.9 million UK homes in January 2026, which is 82% of the 30.5 million total (Ofcom, 2026). Across all premises, homes and businesses together, 12.4 million had an active full fibre connection, which is 47% of those that could have one (Ofcom, 2026). BroadbandSwitch's own report on those figures, The 82% Country, put the number of homes and businesses with full fibre available and unused at roughly 14 million (Martin-Smith, 2026b)."I built Fibre Tycoon partly to understand the industry I have ended up working in, because the fastest way I know to understand something is to try to model it and watch where it falls over," said Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith, founder of BroadbandSwitch. "The best ideas in version 6 are not mine. They came from players, plenty of whom work in the industry. If it helps a few more people see why take-up matters as much as coverage, I'm happy with that."Are the figures in the game real?The geography, the towns and the sequence of events are real, and the UK population figures follow Ofcom and Office for National Statistics estimates. The financial numbers are tuned to make the game enjoyable, not to forecast anything, and the game says so. BroadbandSwitch publishes its research separately, as a numbered series of reports at on the site.Does Fibre Tycoon work on a phone?Fibre Tycoon plays in any modern browser. Every panel was rebuilt in August 2026 to fit the screen it is on, and the game is tested at fourteen sizes, from a large desktop down to an iPhone. It is still a game about reading a map of Britain, so a laptop or a tablet held sideways makes it easier.The game saves itself as it goes. There are also three named save slots, and a whole game can be exported to a file.What does the game collect about players?Almost nothing. The game adds one to a daily tally at a handful of moments, such as when a company is created or retired, along with the date and the version played. It does not record an IP address, a browser, any identifier or anything about the player's company. A score reaches the leaderboard only if the player chooses to send it. Saved games stay in the player's own browser and are not sent to BroadbandSwitch.Who made it, and how has it been received?Fibre Tycoon was created by Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith and reviewed by Adrian James, Broadband Editor at BroadbandSwitch. The trade title ISPreview covered the launch (Jackson, 2026). More than 100 people played in the first day alone.Players keep shaping it. A suggestion box in the Game menu reaches a person, and several players have seen their idea in the game within a week of asking. Their requests so far include the extra towns, pricing by speed tier, buying out rivals in full and the layout for phones.Fibre Tycoon at a glance- Price: free, with no sign-up, no payment and no advertising- Start: the year 2010, with £45 million and two build teams- Map: 285 real towns and cities across Britain- Rivals: 68 invented networks- Ways to play: seven scenarios, an open game and a weekly challenge- Scoring: out of 1,000, across coverage, take-up, reputation, profitability, balance sheet and growth- Length: about forty minutes for a first run- Devices: any modern browser, on a computer, tablet or phone- Made by: Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith, reviewed by Adrian JamesIs full fibre available where you live?The game is about a whole country. The same question can be asked of one address. The postcode checker at shows what is available at a home. Availability and prices vary by postcode and by provider.About BroadbandSwitchBroadbandSwitch is an independent UK broadband comparison and switching service that helps households and businesses check availability, compare full-fibre and gigabit options, and switch to a better deal. It publishes an independent, evidence-graded series of reports on the changing shape of UK connectivity.Notes to editors- Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith and Adrian James are available for interview, including broadcast.- Logos, headshots and fact sheets are in the newsroom at /media/ for download.- The game's financial figures are tuned for play and are not forecasts. The coverage and take-up figures quoted in this release are Ofcom's.ReferencesBuilding Digital UK. (2025, November 26). Project Gigabit. GOV.Jackson, M. (2026, July 28). Fibre Tycoon game lets you play as an alternative UK broadband network. ISPreview UK.Martin-Smith, A. J. (2026a). Fibre Tycoon (Version 6) [Video game]. BroadbandSwitch.Martin-Smith, A. J. (2026b, July 24). The 82% country: Connected Nations Spring 2026 (Report No. 29). BroadbandSwitch. the-82-percent-country/Ofcom. (2026, May 13). Connected Nations update: Spring 2026.

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Free Browser Game Fibre Tycoon Lets Anyone Build Britain's Full Fibre Network News Provided By Upleashed® limited October 05, 2026, 06:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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