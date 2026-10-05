PM Modi, Swiss President Guy Parmelin Hold Talks At Hyderabad House

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swiss President Guy Parmelin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other before proceeding to hold bilateral talks. PM Modi and President Parmelin will hold bilateral discussions to review progress in cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, mobility, culture and people-to-people contact.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments, including cooperation in multilateral fora, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar called on President Parmelin in New Delhi and expressed appreciation for his sentiments towards deepening ties between the two nations.

"Pleased to call on President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Confederation, visiting India on a State Visit. Deeply appreciate President Parmelin's sentiments towards deepening our partnership, building on the promise of India - EFTA TEPA," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Confident that his meeting with PM Narendra Modi will further our engagement across a wide range of domains," he added.

Guy Parmelin was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi warmly welcomed President Guy Parmelin upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking to the reporters following the ceremonial welcome, Parmelin said, "The visit is an excellent opportunity to emphasise the importance that both Switzerland and India attach to this relationship."

He said that the relationship between India and Switzerland is built on "shared democratic values as well as on trust and mutual respect".

"My visit is a stepping stone towards further growth, deepening and strengthening of our close, broad and long-standing partnership. I am pleased and honoured that we have the chance to exchange views on matters of bilateral and global importance," the Swiss President said.

"I am especially glad that my stay in India will enable us to commemorate the first anniversary of the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA," he mentioned.

Parmelin arrived in India on Monday for a three-day State visit at the invitation of PM Modi. The visit is set to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology, innovation and mobility.

This is President Parmelin's first State visit to India and his second visit to the country this year, as he had earlier visited India in February 2026 to participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

During his visit, President Parmelin will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour.

The MEA highlighted Switzerland's importance as an economic partner, stating that among the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, Switzerland is India's largest trade and investment partner.

The ministry also underlined the longstanding ties between the two countries and the importance of regular high-level exchanges in taking the relationship forward.

"India and Switzerland share longstanding friendly relations. This visit will further strengthen bilateral relations, building upon the regular high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in new areas of mutual interest," the MEA mentioned in a statement.