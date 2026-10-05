Stocktwits Tech Watch: AI Investors Shift Focus To Applied Digital Earnings, Microsoft Event, SF Tech Week



Micron's blowout results last week underscored strong AI-driven demand and helped lift sentiment across semiconductor stocks.

Applied Digital's Wednesday earnings will offer another read on AI infrastructure demand as investors gear up for the next earnings season. Microsoft's Windows and Surface event and SF Tech Week will put AI, PCs, infrastructure and startups in focus.

The AI trade heads into a relatively quiet week after Micron's blowout earnings underscored continued AI demand and boosted sentiment, with investors now turning to Applied Digital's results as the next earnings season looms.

Microsoft's Windows and Surface event will also take center stage, while SF Tech Week brings together some of Silicon Valley's biggest names for a week of AI, infrastructure and startup-focused events.

Tech IPO Watch

Smart-ring maker Oura postponed its planned $2.2 billion U.S. IPO, despite reportedly strong demand, citing volatile market conditions, according to a company statement. Its shares were previously set to list on the Nasdaq on Sept. 30.

Tech Earnings

Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) will report its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Wednesday. Analysts expect the AI data center company's revenue to rise 94% to $124.6 million and book an adjusted loss of $0.30 per share, according to analyst estimates from Koyfin.

Tech Events

SF Tech Week (Oct. 5–11, San Francisco): The a16z-supported conference will feature hundreds of events covering AI, startups, infrastructure, robotics and enterprise tech.

Microsoft Windows and Surface event (Oct. 7, San Francisco): Microsoft is expected to unveil new Windows and Surface devices and updates, with CEO Satya Nadella, Surface chief Pavan Davuluri and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang among the expected attendees.

Alignment 2026 - Valley 101 Annual Tech Summit (Oct. 10–11, Sunnyvale, CA): The summit will focus on frontier AI, with founders, researchers and investors discussing real-world AI; confirmed speakers include executives from Cerebras, Nvidia and Meta Platforms, among others.

Tech Winners And Losers Ahead Of Monday