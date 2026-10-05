Vishnu Manchu Calls For Industry System To Fight AI Deepfake Menace

Amid the AI controversy involving Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR over a morphed video from the Chuttamalle song, actor Vishnu Manchu and Movie Artists Association (MAA) President Manchu Vishnu called for an industry-wide system to tackle AI deepfakes and online impersonation. In a detailed post on X, Manchu wrote, "The disturbing AI deepfake incident that has rightly angered our industry should not be looked at as an isolated incident. It is a warning. Ram Pothineni made an important point: 'They're faceless, so they're fearless'. His suggestion of Aadhaar-linked accountability for online identities deserves serious discussion. Freedom of expression must always be protected. But anonymity cannot become a weapon to abuse, defame, sexually violate or deliberately destroy someone."

'Coordinated Campaign is Sabotage'

"And this problem does not begin or end with deepfakes. For quite some time, I have been concerned about organised and targeted negativity against films, actors and filmmakers within our own industry. A film should succeed or fail because audiences watch it and decide. Criticism, reviews, trolling and disagreement are part of cinema today. But a coordinated campaign to damage a film before audiences have even seen it is not criticism. It is sabotage. Sundeep Kishan recently spoke publicly about targeted, paid negativity against him and his film even before its release. The Paradise had to approach a court before release seeking protection against defamatory and damaging content. These are not issues we should casually dismiss. Behind every film are years of work, hundreds of families and producers risking enormous amounts of money. Watch the film. Love it. Hate it. Criticise it brutally if you genuinely feel that way. But first, LET THE FILM RELEASE," he added.

'Problem Comes From Our Own Ecosystem'

According to Manchu Vishnu, audiences have every right to criticise a film, disagree with an actor or reject a movie. However, he drew a distinction between genuine criticism and coordinated campaigns designed to damage a film even before its release. "What is even more unfortunate is that some of this comes from within our own ecosystem: fan groups fighting fan groups, anonymous pages pretending to be neutral, and accounts using photographs of actors as their DPs while behaving in ways those actors may never endorse. What exactly are we achieving? If one Telugu film loses, Telugu cinema does not win. The cake is big enough for everyone to have a piece. As President of the Movie Artistes Association, I want to make it clear that MAA is compiling information on accounts and networks repeatedly involved in targeted abuse and malicious campaigns, including accounts misusing actors' photographs and identities to mislead people. This is NOT about stopping criticism. It is about accountability. The present deepfake incident makes the larger conversation urgent. And unfortunately, this will not be the last deepfake. Technology is moving too quickly for us to believe deleting one video or filing one complaint solves the problem," his post read.

A Call For A 'SYSTEM'

Manchu requested the Telugu Film Chamber, Producers Council, MAA and all stakeholders to "sit together and create a permanent industry-wide mechanism to address AI deepfakes, impersonation, coordinated malicious campaigns and deliberate online sabotage. Not another meeting that ends with a photograph. Not another phone call. "

"A SYSTEM. We may compete every Friday. But we cannot spend the rest of the week trying to destroy one another. Let audiences decide the fate of our films. Let cinema win," he added.

Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor broke her silence on the AI-altered video featuring her from the Devara: Part 1 song Chuttamalle.“The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault,” Janhvi said in an Instagram story, stressing that almost every woman in the film industry has faced some version of such behaviour.

The actor underlined that consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic principles of humanity.“Consent, choice, and respect for a woman's body should be among the basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected,” Janhvi said. (ANI)

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