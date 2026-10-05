ANC Evacuates Injured Vietnamese National Near Andaman's Indira Point

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) on Sunday coordinated a maritime medical evacuation of an injured Vietnamese national onboard merchant vessel MT Sun 09 near Indira Point in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the Andaman and Nicobar Command, the medical evacuation was carried out in the early hours of October 4 after information was received regarding a medical emergency onboard the merchant vessel.

Details of the Evacuation

A ship from the Naval Component proceeded towards the vicinity of Indira Point to evacuate the casualty. The injured Vietnamese national was evacuated from the merchant vessel through boat operations and provided immediate first aid onboard the naval vessel.

Following the initial medical intervention, the casualty's vital parameters were stabilised, after which the individual was safely transferred to Campbell Bay for further medical treatment.

Commitment to Maritime Safety

The Andaman and Nicobar Command said the prompt and coordinated response demonstrated its continued commitment to maritime safety and saving lives at sea.

The ANC, which has a significant role in maritime security and surveillance in the strategically important Andaman and Nicobar Islands, regularly coordinates assistance and rescue operations in its area of responsibility.

The latest evacuation also highlights the role of the Indian Navy in providing emergency assistance to vessels and personnel operating in the waters surrounding the islands.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command shared details of the operation on social media and said the timely response ensured that the injured mariner received medical assistance and was safely moved to shore for further treatment.

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