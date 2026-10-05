Lawyers Protest Alleged Assault, Ban Police From Rohini Court

Lawyers at the urts Rohini Coare abstaining from judicial work on Monday in protest against the alleged manhandling and physical assault of advocate Kamaldeep at Mahendra Park Police Station on September 29.

The Rohini Court Bar Association has also decided that no police official from any district will be permitted to enter the Rohini Court premises, including the Naib Court, during the day.

Row Escalates Over Counter-Case Against Advocate

In a notice issued on October 3, the Bar Association said its executive committee had taken up the matter with the Joint Commissioner of Police, DCP (North-West District), Principal District and Sessions Judge, North-West District, and other senior police officers.

According to the association, senior police authorities had assured the committee that strong and appropriate action would be taken against the police officials allegedly involved in the incident. However, the Bar alleged that instead of strict action against the concerned police personnel, a case was subsequently registered against advocate Kamaldeep.

The association further alleged that the registration of the case was not disclosed to its executive committee despite assurances given by senior police officers.

The Bar strongly objected to the manner in which the matter was handled and said that the dignity, safety and professional independence of advocates could not be compromised.

The association described the incident and subsequent developments as a serious matter and said any attempt to intimidate or browbeat a practising advocate would be resisted through lawful means. As a mark of protest, the executive committee resolved that lawyers would observe complete abstention from judicial work at Rohini Courts on Monday.

The restriction on entry will also cover police personnel posted as Naib Court, according to the Bar's notice. The Bar Association has urged its members to remain united and extend full cooperation in observing the abstention from judicial work.

Delhi Police Responds to Allegations

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that disciplinary proceedings were initiated against two head constables in connection with the September 29 incident and that both were sent to district lines. Police has also said that a cross-FIR was registered following a complaint by the police personnel. The allegations made by both sides are being investigated.

The dispute comes amid concerns raised by the legal fraternity over the alleged treatment of an advocate at a police station. The Bar Association has maintained that the matter should be dealt with through appropriate action against those responsible, while the police have said that the allegations from both sides are being examined as part of the investigation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)