Rashmika Mandanna Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her Kindness 'Overacting', Refuses To Change: 'I Choose...'

Online trolls keep calling Rashmika Mandanna's genuine kindness "overacting." She hit back. The popular actress told Keerthika Govindhasamy in a YouTube interview, which premiered October 3, that she chooses to remain true to herself.

The conversation happened as Mandanna promoted her upcoming film, Ranabaali, with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Her warm, friendly demeanor often sparks public discussion. Some social media users call her gestures inauthentic. They even brand them 'cringe'.

Mandanna: "I Choose..."

"I choose..." Those powerful words opened Mandanna's definitive statement on her public life. She would remain true to herself, she said, despite external pressures and relentless criticism. Mandanna believes kindness is a strength, not a weakness. She confronted those who call her genuine expressions theatrical or fake.

"Personally, I feel that kindness is not weakness," Mandanna said. "I want to be kind because a lot of negative feelings are going around." She explained her motivation simply: "I want to believe in kindness and bring some kind of positivity." Mandanna made it clear public opinion would not sway her inherent nature.

"I choose to be like this," she ended, "and I am very happy being like this because this is just me. I don't have to pretend to do this; this is real. I can't fake it to make someone happy. I feel like this is keeping me happy, my family happy, friends and well-wishers." Mandanna committed to her own well-being over external expectations. Fans loved the message.

Is Kindness 'Overacting'?

Many public figures face a paradox. Their genuine warmth, the public often misconstrues and scrutinizes. Mandanna's open, affable nature endeared her to millions - but also drew online trolls. They dismiss it as 'overacting'. This criticism shows a broader societal issue: people often meet authenticity with skepticism, especially from women in the public eye.

"Even if people call that overacting, it's fine. Not everyone is everyone's cup of tea," she said. Mandanna showed resilience and self-acceptance. Her actions, she added, stem from an authentic place. They are not a performance for public approval. This key distinction shapes her stance against what she calls unfair, manufactured criticism.

Deverakonda: Trolling is 'Manufactured'

Vijay Deverakonda backed his co-star. He spoke out against online criticism, giving a broader view of public figures' challenges. Much trolling, he said, targets individuals like actors and politicians. He called it "manufactured." Deverakonda suggested much online negativity isn't organic public opinion - but orchestrated campaigns. Ulterior motives often fuel these campaigns.

Deverakonda said such negative campaigns should not make people alter their behavior or personality. His remarks offered key context. His solidarity with Mandanna shows a growing sentiment in the entertainment industry: Push back against baseless online attacks. Champion authenticity.

Their combined message is clear: authenticity triumphs over online hate. Stay true to yourself.