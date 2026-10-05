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California Woman Arrested Over Alleged Undisclosed Role for China
(MENAFN) US authorities arrested a California woman Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport as she was preparing to travel to China, accusing her of acting as an unregistered agent on behalf of the Chinese government.
Wanying Zhang, also known as “Heather,” 34, and a resident of Irvine, was taken into custody by the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. She faces a federal complaint alleging that she acted as an unregistered agent of the People’s Republic of China, according to US authorities.
The allegations center on a trip Zhang reportedly made to Seattle in 2025. According to an affidavit, Chinese officials allegedly directed her to monitor a close relative of an official affiliated with the Taiwanese government.
During the alleged surveillance activity, Zhang is accused of collecting and transmitting information to Chinese officials. The material allegedly included photographs, video recordings and vehicle license plate information connected to the person being monitored.
Authorities also allege that Zhang coordinated the Seattle trip with another individual while taking steps intended to prevent the activity from being detected. The affidavit reportedly details efforts that investigators believe were designed to conceal the nature of the surveillance and communications involved.
US authorities further allege that Zhang did not notify the US attorney general that she was acting on behalf of a foreign government. Under US law, individuals who engage in certain activities on behalf of foreign governments may be required to register with the Justice Department.
The arrest took place at Los Angeles International Airport as Zhang was attempting to depart for China. Authorities did not provide further details about her intended destination or the purpose of the planned trip.
The case is expected to move forward in federal court in Los Angeles, where Zhang is scheduled to make her initial appearance Monday. The proceedings will determine the next steps in the federal case as the allegations against her are considered by the court.
The accusations remain allegations at this stage, and Zhang is entitled to due process as the case proceeds.
Wanying Zhang, also known as “Heather,” 34, and a resident of Irvine, was taken into custody by the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. She faces a federal complaint alleging that she acted as an unregistered agent of the People’s Republic of China, according to US authorities.
The allegations center on a trip Zhang reportedly made to Seattle in 2025. According to an affidavit, Chinese officials allegedly directed her to monitor a close relative of an official affiliated with the Taiwanese government.
During the alleged surveillance activity, Zhang is accused of collecting and transmitting information to Chinese officials. The material allegedly included photographs, video recordings and vehicle license plate information connected to the person being monitored.
Authorities also allege that Zhang coordinated the Seattle trip with another individual while taking steps intended to prevent the activity from being detected. The affidavit reportedly details efforts that investigators believe were designed to conceal the nature of the surveillance and communications involved.
US authorities further allege that Zhang did not notify the US attorney general that she was acting on behalf of a foreign government. Under US law, individuals who engage in certain activities on behalf of foreign governments may be required to register with the Justice Department.
The arrest took place at Los Angeles International Airport as Zhang was attempting to depart for China. Authorities did not provide further details about her intended destination or the purpose of the planned trip.
The case is expected to move forward in federal court in Los Angeles, where Zhang is scheduled to make her initial appearance Monday. The proceedings will determine the next steps in the federal case as the allegations against her are considered by the court.
The accusations remain allegations at this stage, and Zhang is entitled to due process as the case proceeds.
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