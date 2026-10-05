Potapova Ends 2026 Season With Shoulder Injury

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) World No. 25 Anastasia Potapova has brought her 2026 season to an early end, with the Austrian opting to prioritise her recovery after a year marked by both a career-best ranking surge and a string of injury setbacks.

Potapova confirmed the decision on social media, saying her body had been increasingly signalling the need for a break.

“My season has to come to an end. Unfortunately, lately my body has been giving me more and more signs that it's time to stop. For me, that's the clearest sign that I need to take a break, give my body the times it needs to recover and come back stronger. See you in 2027!" she wrote.

The announcement came days after Potapova was forced to retire from her opening-round match at the Beijing tournament against Sinja Kraus because of a right shoulder injury. She had been due to compete in Wuhan next but will instead turn her attention to getting back to full fitness for the new season.

The decision brings the curtain down on a campaign that saw Potapova make a major climb up the rankings. She began the year ranked No. 97 ahead of Linz but steadily moved up the standings, eventually reaching a career-high No. 25, which is also her current position.

Her strongest stretch came on clay. Potapova reached the final in Linz, made the Madrid semi-finals as a lucky loser and advanced to the fourth round at both Rome and Roland Garros.

Her run at the French Open produced perhaps the biggest win of her season. Potapova defeated defending champion Coco Gauff 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4 in the third round, overturning a set deficit before completing the comeback.

However, the physical demands of the season repeatedly interrupted her progress. Potapova began the Australian swing while dealing with a broken finger on her non-dominant hand.

Following Roland Garros, another retirement came at s'Hertogenbosch, where she stopped during her second-round encounter with Zeynep Sonmez because of illness. Her injury troubles continued in Berlin, where she retired after dropping the opening set against Ekaterina Alexandrova, this time because of a neck problem.

The US Open provided another difficult moment. During her three-set contest against Mirra Andreeva, Potapova fell while attempting to chase down a forehand and injured her left knee. She required a medical timeout and returned with substantial taping, but her movement was visibly restricted. Andreeva eventually sealed the victory, with Potapova leaving the court in tears.

Her latest setback in Beijing has now ended a season in which her ranking progress was matched by an increasingly difficult battle to stay healthy.