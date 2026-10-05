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Kremlin Warns Russia Will Defend Kaliningrad with Full Arsenal
(MENAFN) Russia would deploy its full range of available weapons to defend the Kaliningrad region if Moscow considers it under threat from other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.
Speaking in an interview, Peskov rejected claims that Russia had threatened to use nuclear weapons, saying Western countries had misrepresented Moscow’s position.
“We said that this is a region of Russia, and in the event of some kind of threat - and we have heard many statements from hotheads in Poland and other countries - Russia will use its entire available arsenal of weapons. This is not a threat at all,” he said.
Addressing the war in Ukraine, Peskov said Russian forces would continue military operations for as long as a peaceful settlement remained unattainable, while stressing that Moscow would prefer to resolve the conflict through negotiations.
“We want peace, and for us it is preferable to achieve it by peaceful means. But while this is impossible, we will fight and fight relentlessly. Those who deem it possible to make plans to deliver a crushing blow to Russia will pay a price for it, as Ukraine is paying now,” he said.
Peskov also indicated that Moscow remained prepared to continue fighting over even a very small portion of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
“Even if it were half a percent, or one-hundredth of a percent - this is the Russian Federation. There is nothing to discuss here,” he said.
Speaking in an interview, Peskov rejected claims that Russia had threatened to use nuclear weapons, saying Western countries had misrepresented Moscow’s position.
“We said that this is a region of Russia, and in the event of some kind of threat - and we have heard many statements from hotheads in Poland and other countries - Russia will use its entire available arsenal of weapons. This is not a threat at all,” he said.
Addressing the war in Ukraine, Peskov said Russian forces would continue military operations for as long as a peaceful settlement remained unattainable, while stressing that Moscow would prefer to resolve the conflict through negotiations.
“We want peace, and for us it is preferable to achieve it by peaceful means. But while this is impossible, we will fight and fight relentlessly. Those who deem it possible to make plans to deliver a crushing blow to Russia will pay a price for it, as Ukraine is paying now,” he said.
Peskov also indicated that Moscow remained prepared to continue fighting over even a very small portion of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
“Even if it were half a percent, or one-hundredth of a percent - this is the Russian Federation. There is nothing to discuss here,” he said.
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