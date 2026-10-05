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FBI Director Kash Patel Announces Engagement to Country Singer Alexis Wilkins
(MENAFN) FBI Director Kash Patel and country music singer Alexis Wilkins announced their engagement Sunday, confirming that the couple plans to marry after several years together.
Wilkins announced the engagement through a post on X, sharing a photograph in which she displayed a new diamond ring while standing beside Patel. The announcement quickly drew attention as the couple publicly confirmed their plans to take their relationship to the next stage.
"Went and got the law involved," the 27-year-old singer wrote alongside the photograph, using a playful reference to Patel’s position as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Patel, 46, later reposted Wilkins’ announcement on his own account, adding heart and engagement ring emojis without providing further details about the couple’s plans.
The pair are reported to have first met in Nashville in 2022, a city widely associated with the US country music industry. They subsequently began a relationship the following year and have since appeared together at a number of public events.
Wilkins has been developing her career in country music and released her debut EP, Grit, in 2023. Her engagement to Patel adds a personal dimension to the public profile of the singer, who has continued to pursue her music career while maintaining a relationship with the senior US law enforcement official.
Wilkins was also present when Patel was formally sworn in as FBI director in February 2025, marking one of the public occasions on which she appeared alongside him.
Patel became FBI director after being nominated to lead the agency, placing him at the center of one of the most prominent law enforcement positions in the United States. His engagement announcement with Wilkins represents a separate personal milestone following their relationship over the past several years.
Neither Patel nor Wilkins immediately announced a wedding date or provided additional details about their plans for the ceremony.
Wilkins announced the engagement through a post on X, sharing a photograph in which she displayed a new diamond ring while standing beside Patel. The announcement quickly drew attention as the couple publicly confirmed their plans to take their relationship to the next stage.
"Went and got the law involved," the 27-year-old singer wrote alongside the photograph, using a playful reference to Patel’s position as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Patel, 46, later reposted Wilkins’ announcement on his own account, adding heart and engagement ring emojis without providing further details about the couple’s plans.
The pair are reported to have first met in Nashville in 2022, a city widely associated with the US country music industry. They subsequently began a relationship the following year and have since appeared together at a number of public events.
Wilkins has been developing her career in country music and released her debut EP, Grit, in 2023. Her engagement to Patel adds a personal dimension to the public profile of the singer, who has continued to pursue her music career while maintaining a relationship with the senior US law enforcement official.
Wilkins was also present when Patel was formally sworn in as FBI director in February 2025, marking one of the public occasions on which she appeared alongside him.
Patel became FBI director after being nominated to lead the agency, placing him at the center of one of the most prominent law enforcement positions in the United States. His engagement announcement with Wilkins represents a separate personal milestone following their relationship over the past several years.
Neither Patel nor Wilkins immediately announced a wedding date or provided additional details about their plans for the ceremony.
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