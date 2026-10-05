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Poland Keeps Kyiv Embassy Open Despite Russian Warning
(MENAFN) Poland has rejected Russia’s latest appeal for diplomats and foreign nationals to leave Kyiv, saying it will maintain normal operations at its embassy in the Ukrainian capital.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said Moscow’s renewed warnings and calls for diplomatic personnel to depart were aimed at intimidating European countries and weakening their continued backing for Ukraine.
“However, such measures, contrary to the principles of international law, will not have the desired effect,” the ministry wrote in a post on US social media company X.
The ministry reaffirmed Poland’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine and said Russia would “neither wear Ukraine down nor shake” European solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
“We do not intend to change the operations of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv,” the Foreign Ministry added.
Russia issued its warning Saturday, calling on foreign citizens and diplomatic personnel in Kyiv to leave the Ukrainian capital and advising against travel to Ukraine. Moscow also urged residents to stay away from military and government facilities.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again warns foreign citizens, including diplomatic mission personnel, against staying in or traveling to Ukraine,” it added.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said Moscow’s renewed warnings and calls for diplomatic personnel to depart were aimed at intimidating European countries and weakening their continued backing for Ukraine.
“However, such measures, contrary to the principles of international law, will not have the desired effect,” the ministry wrote in a post on US social media company X.
The ministry reaffirmed Poland’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine and said Russia would “neither wear Ukraine down nor shake” European solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
“We do not intend to change the operations of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv,” the Foreign Ministry added.
Russia issued its warning Saturday, calling on foreign citizens and diplomatic personnel in Kyiv to leave the Ukrainian capital and advising against travel to Ukraine. Moscow also urged residents to stay away from military and government facilities.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again warns foreign citizens, including diplomatic mission personnel, against staying in or traveling to Ukraine,” it added.
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