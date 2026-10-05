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African Union Clarifies Position After Egypt Objects to Ethiopia Statement
(MENAFN) The African Union Commission said Sunday that it did not intend to hold Egypt or any other neighboring country responsible for developments inside Ethiopia, following objections from Cairo over an earlier statement concerning rising regional tensions.
The commission said it had taken note of Egypt’s concerns regarding its Oct. 1 statement, which called on Ethiopia, Egypt and Eritrea to exercise maximum restraint, maintain open channels of communication and address their differences through diplomatic means.
“Under no circumstances” was the statement intended to assign responsibility for developments in Ethiopia to any neighboring state, the commission said.
The clarification came after the commission said its earlier appeal was issued in response to the expulsion of diplomats involving Addis Ababa, Cairo and Asmara. It explained that the purpose of the statement was to help prevent misunderstandings from developing into further confrontation or causing tensions to spread across the region.
According to the commission, the situation required continued communication and diplomatic engagement to reduce the risk of escalation and protect regional stability. It emphasized that its appeal was focused on encouraging dialogue rather than attributing responsibility for Ethiopia’s internal affairs to another country.
The African Union body also reiterated its commitment to respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of all member states. It stressed that the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of member countries remains a central part of its approach.
The commission further explained that its public statements are issued within the scope of its mandate to promote peace, security and stability across Africa. It said such statements should not be interpreted as assessments or interventions concerning domestic political developments within individual member states.
Egypt had formally objected to the African Union statement on Saturday. An Egyptian official source described the wording as an “incomprehensible attempt” to involve Cairo in what it characterized as an internal Ethiopian matter.
The disagreement comes amid broader diplomatic sensitivities involving Ethiopia and its neighboring countries, making the African Union’s emphasis on dialogue and restraint particularly significant.
In its latest response, the commission also highlighted the importance it places on its relationship with Egypt. It described Egypt as a founding member of the African Union and a key partner in efforts to advance peace, security, regional integration and development across the continent.
The commission said its clarification was intended to remove any misunderstanding surrounding the earlier statement while reaffirming its broader role in encouraging peaceful dialogue and stability among African states.
The commission said it had taken note of Egypt’s concerns regarding its Oct. 1 statement, which called on Ethiopia, Egypt and Eritrea to exercise maximum restraint, maintain open channels of communication and address their differences through diplomatic means.
“Under no circumstances” was the statement intended to assign responsibility for developments in Ethiopia to any neighboring state, the commission said.
The clarification came after the commission said its earlier appeal was issued in response to the expulsion of diplomats involving Addis Ababa, Cairo and Asmara. It explained that the purpose of the statement was to help prevent misunderstandings from developing into further confrontation or causing tensions to spread across the region.
According to the commission, the situation required continued communication and diplomatic engagement to reduce the risk of escalation and protect regional stability. It emphasized that its appeal was focused on encouraging dialogue rather than attributing responsibility for Ethiopia’s internal affairs to another country.
The African Union body also reiterated its commitment to respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of all member states. It stressed that the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of member countries remains a central part of its approach.
The commission further explained that its public statements are issued within the scope of its mandate to promote peace, security and stability across Africa. It said such statements should not be interpreted as assessments or interventions concerning domestic political developments within individual member states.
Egypt had formally objected to the African Union statement on Saturday. An Egyptian official source described the wording as an “incomprehensible attempt” to involve Cairo in what it characterized as an internal Ethiopian matter.
The disagreement comes amid broader diplomatic sensitivities involving Ethiopia and its neighboring countries, making the African Union’s emphasis on dialogue and restraint particularly significant.
In its latest response, the commission also highlighted the importance it places on its relationship with Egypt. It described Egypt as a founding member of the African Union and a key partner in efforts to advance peace, security, regional integration and development across the continent.
The commission said its clarification was intended to remove any misunderstanding surrounding the earlier statement while reaffirming its broader role in encouraging peaceful dialogue and stability among African states.
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