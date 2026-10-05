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Iran Places Strait of Hormuz at Center of US War Talks
(MENAFN) Iran says restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz remains the central issue in negotiations aimed at bringing an end to its war with the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Sunday.
"Securing the Strait of Hormuz, or restoring security to this waterway, requires specific steps from the American side,” Baqaei told a news briefing, as cited by the state-run IRNA news agency.
He said discussions on the matter have repeatedly addressed restrictions on Iranian commercial vessels, the removal of sanctions and other measures Tehran considers interference.
"This issue has been discussed many times, including stopping interference with Iranian commercial shipping, ending sanctions, and other interventionist measures," he added.
Baqaei said Washington’s latest proposal for ending the conflict is largely similar to earlier offers, while the US continues to place significant emphasis on Iran’s nuclear program.
"We will conduct the necessary investigations regarding some details and will also reflect our supplementary points to the other party," he noted.
He also said Iran’s highest leadership has not considered permitting inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to resume operations inside the country.
The conflict between Iran, the US and Israel began on Feb. 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv launched military operations against Tehran. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global energy shipments. The US military subsequently established a naval blockade around Iranian ports.
"Securing the Strait of Hormuz, or restoring security to this waterway, requires specific steps from the American side,” Baqaei told a news briefing, as cited by the state-run IRNA news agency.
He said discussions on the matter have repeatedly addressed restrictions on Iranian commercial vessels, the removal of sanctions and other measures Tehran considers interference.
"This issue has been discussed many times, including stopping interference with Iranian commercial shipping, ending sanctions, and other interventionist measures," he added.
Baqaei said Washington’s latest proposal for ending the conflict is largely similar to earlier offers, while the US continues to place significant emphasis on Iran’s nuclear program.
"We will conduct the necessary investigations regarding some details and will also reflect our supplementary points to the other party," he noted.
He also said Iran’s highest leadership has not considered permitting inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to resume operations inside the country.
The conflict between Iran, the US and Israel began on Feb. 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv launched military operations against Tehran. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global energy shipments. The US military subsequently established a naval blockade around Iranian ports.
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