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European Authorities Probe Former Belgian Premier Over Intern Oversight
(MENAFN) Belgian federal police are investigating former Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt over his oversight of interns during his time in the European Parliament, according to reports.
The inquiry is being carried out by Belgian authorities on behalf of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, while the European Anti-Fraud Office is also participating in the investigation, which reportedly began earlier this year.
Authorities are examining the way interns were supervised within the European Parliament, with particular attention to the period when Verhofstadt headed the former liberal parliamentary group, ALDE.
Verhofstadt led the group from 2009 to 2019 before leaving the European Parliament in 2024.
His lawyers, Christine Mussche and Quinten De Keersmaecker, said that OLAF had requested information concerning the supervision of several interns, stressing that Verhofstadt was not personally involved in those matters in his capacity as group leader.
“OLAF has only asked our client for information about the supervision of a number of interns in the European Parliament, with which he was not personally involved as group chair,” his lawyers, Christine Mussche and Quinten De Keersmaecker, told Knack.
They also said: “Verhofstadt has not yet been questioned, and no specific allegation has been made against him at this stage. He is cooperating fully.”
The inquiry is being carried out by Belgian authorities on behalf of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, while the European Anti-Fraud Office is also participating in the investigation, which reportedly began earlier this year.
Authorities are examining the way interns were supervised within the European Parliament, with particular attention to the period when Verhofstadt headed the former liberal parliamentary group, ALDE.
Verhofstadt led the group from 2009 to 2019 before leaving the European Parliament in 2024.
His lawyers, Christine Mussche and Quinten De Keersmaecker, said that OLAF had requested information concerning the supervision of several interns, stressing that Verhofstadt was not personally involved in those matters in his capacity as group leader.
“OLAF has only asked our client for information about the supervision of a number of interns in the European Parliament, with which he was not personally involved as group chair,” his lawyers, Christine Mussche and Quinten De Keersmaecker, told Knack.
They also said: “Verhofstadt has not yet been questioned, and no specific allegation has been made against him at this stage. He is cooperating fully.”
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