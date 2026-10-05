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United List Leads Latvia to Historic Parliamentary Victory
(MENAFN) Latvia’s United List alliance, led by Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, is on course for the largest electoral victory ever recorded by a single political force in the country’s parliamentary history, according to reports following Saturday’s general election.
With nearly all ballots counted, the alliance had received 35% of the vote, translating into 42 seats in the 100-member Saeima. The result exceeds the previous parliamentary record of 36 seats, achieved by Latvijas Cels in 1993.
The expected governing coalition is set to bring together the United List, the National Alliance with 10 seats and New Unity with seven. Together, the three parties would control 59 seats, giving them a working majority in parliament.
The latest results showed the United List ahead in most parts of the country, with the exception of six districts in the southeast.
“This shows people want change, that people want straight talking,” Kulbergs said late Saturday when exit polls gave him a clear victory.
Other parties entering the new Saeima include Latvia First with 17 seats, Sovereign Power/New Latvians with 15 and the Progressives with nine. According to reports, these parties are expected to remain outside the governing coalition and serve in opposition.
With nearly all ballots counted, the alliance had received 35% of the vote, translating into 42 seats in the 100-member Saeima. The result exceeds the previous parliamentary record of 36 seats, achieved by Latvijas Cels in 1993.
The expected governing coalition is set to bring together the United List, the National Alliance with 10 seats and New Unity with seven. Together, the three parties would control 59 seats, giving them a working majority in parliament.
The latest results showed the United List ahead in most parts of the country, with the exception of six districts in the southeast.
“This shows people want change, that people want straight talking,” Kulbergs said late Saturday when exit polls gave him a clear victory.
Other parties entering the new Saeima include Latvia First with 17 seats, Sovereign Power/New Latvians with 15 and the Progressives with nine. According to reports, these parties are expected to remain outside the governing coalition and serve in opposition.
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