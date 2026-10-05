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Countries Endorse Antalya Declaration on Peaceful Space Cooperation
(MENAFN) Ministers, lawmakers and senior space officials from 21 countries have endorsed the Antalya Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said Sunday.
Kacir said 32 participants attending the Ministers and Members of Parliament Meeting (MMoP) had formally accepted the declaration, marking the first time that a document of this kind had received endorsement during the International Astronautical Congress meeting.
“We are particularly pleased that 32 distinguished MMoP participants from 21 countries, consisting of ministers, parliamentarians and space agency heads, have accepted and endorsed this declaration,” Kacir said.
He said the declaration underlined the important role of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) in promoting international cooperation in space activities. Kacir also encouraged countries and international organizations that have not yet joined the initiative to adopt and sign the declaration.
The MMoP meeting brought together representatives from 38 countries, including government ministers, members of parliament, parliamentary delegations, heads of national space agencies and senior officials from international organizations.
Discussions during the meeting focused on a range of strategic issues affecting the future of the global space sector. These included the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, international space missions, the development and application of space law, and efforts to expand the participation of developing countries in the global space ecosystem.
Participants also examined ways to support the growth of a sustainable space economy, reflecting the increasing importance of international partnerships, technological development and coordinated policies in the sector.
The Antalya Declaration comes as Türkiye hosts the 75th International Astronautical Congress in the Mediterranean city of Antalya from Oct. 5-9. The event is bringing together representatives from governments, space agencies, research institutions, companies and other organizations involved in space activities.
The annual congress is organized by the International Astronautical Federation under the coordination of Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology. The Turkish Space Agency and SAHA Istanbul are serving as co-hosts for the event.
The gathering provides a platform for governments and space-sector representatives to discuss international cooperation, emerging technologies and the long-term development of space activities, while the Antalya Declaration seeks to reinforce shared commitments to peaceful space exploration and broader global participation.
Kacir said 32 participants attending the Ministers and Members of Parliament Meeting (MMoP) had formally accepted the declaration, marking the first time that a document of this kind had received endorsement during the International Astronautical Congress meeting.
“We are particularly pleased that 32 distinguished MMoP participants from 21 countries, consisting of ministers, parliamentarians and space agency heads, have accepted and endorsed this declaration,” Kacir said.
He said the declaration underlined the important role of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) in promoting international cooperation in space activities. Kacir also encouraged countries and international organizations that have not yet joined the initiative to adopt and sign the declaration.
The MMoP meeting brought together representatives from 38 countries, including government ministers, members of parliament, parliamentary delegations, heads of national space agencies and senior officials from international organizations.
Discussions during the meeting focused on a range of strategic issues affecting the future of the global space sector. These included the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, international space missions, the development and application of space law, and efforts to expand the participation of developing countries in the global space ecosystem.
Participants also examined ways to support the growth of a sustainable space economy, reflecting the increasing importance of international partnerships, technological development and coordinated policies in the sector.
The Antalya Declaration comes as Türkiye hosts the 75th International Astronautical Congress in the Mediterranean city of Antalya from Oct. 5-9. The event is bringing together representatives from governments, space agencies, research institutions, companies and other organizations involved in space activities.
The annual congress is organized by the International Astronautical Federation under the coordination of Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology. The Turkish Space Agency and SAHA Istanbul are serving as co-hosts for the event.
The gathering provides a platform for governments and space-sector representatives to discuss international cooperation, emerging technologies and the long-term development of space activities, while the Antalya Declaration seeks to reinforce shared commitments to peaceful space exploration and broader global participation.
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