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Severe Storms Leave Two Dead Across Spain
(MENAFN) Two people have died in Spain’s Catalonia region as powerful storms and heavy rainfall swept across parts of the country on Sunday.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the situation had become particularly serious in areas around Barcelona, where the two deaths were reported as a result of the storm. He extended his condolences to the victims’ relatives and urged residents to avoid unnecessary journeys while following guidance issued by authorities during emergencies.
Catalan President Salvador Illa also expressed sympathy for the families of those who died, warning that difficult conditions were continuing across the region.
Regional authorities said emergency teams remained heavily engaged in responding to incidents caused by the severe weather.
Emergency services also raised concerns about rising water levels in the Ridaura and Daro rivers in Girona and called on residents to keep away from areas affected by the flooding.
The storms follow warnings of intense rainfall and potentially destructive flooding in eastern parts of Spain in the coming days. Forecasters said the weather system is being driven by colder air at higher levels of the atmosphere moving across warmer air.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the situation had become particularly serious in areas around Barcelona, where the two deaths were reported as a result of the storm. He extended his condolences to the victims’ relatives and urged residents to avoid unnecessary journeys while following guidance issued by authorities during emergencies.
Catalan President Salvador Illa also expressed sympathy for the families of those who died, warning that difficult conditions were continuing across the region.
Regional authorities said emergency teams remained heavily engaged in responding to incidents caused by the severe weather.
Emergency services also raised concerns about rising water levels in the Ridaura and Daro rivers in Girona and called on residents to keep away from areas affected by the flooding.
The storms follow warnings of intense rainfall and potentially destructive flooding in eastern parts of Spain in the coming days. Forecasters said the weather system is being driven by colder air at higher levels of the atmosphere moving across warmer air.
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