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New Russian Attacks Kill One, Injure Several Across Ukraine
(MENAFN) At least one person was killed and six others were wounded in overnight Russian attacks across Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.
Zelenskyy said a Russian drone targeted Kyiv’s Pivnichnyi Bridge again, marking another attack on the capital’s major bridges for the fourth day in a row.
He added that Russian forces also hit a warehouse storing medical supplies in Sumy and targeted a communications facility in Dnipro.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched 135 attack drones during the overnight assault, including more than 50 jet-powered drones. The attacks targeted residential areas and vital infrastructure across Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions, as well as Zaporizhzhia.
“There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites,” he said.
Zelenskyy said Russian forces had deployed more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 25 missiles against Ukraine over the course of the week.
“More than 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation,” he said.
The Ukrainian president also welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Kyiv following his arrival Sunday morning, highlighting Germany’s continued support for efforts to protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian attacks.
Zelenskyy said a Russian drone targeted Kyiv’s Pivnichnyi Bridge again, marking another attack on the capital’s major bridges for the fourth day in a row.
He added that Russian forces also hit a warehouse storing medical supplies in Sumy and targeted a communications facility in Dnipro.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched 135 attack drones during the overnight assault, including more than 50 jet-powered drones. The attacks targeted residential areas and vital infrastructure across Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions, as well as Zaporizhzhia.
“There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites,” he said.
Zelenskyy said Russian forces had deployed more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 25 missiles against Ukraine over the course of the week.
“More than 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation,” he said.
The Ukrainian president also welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Kyiv following his arrival Sunday morning, highlighting Germany’s continued support for efforts to protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian attacks.
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