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Turkish Officials Join Riyadh Talks on Regional Defense Cooperation
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to participate Monday in a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Riyadh, formed under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
As stated by reports, Fidan will attend the meeting alongside National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu in the Saudi capital.
Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening the alliance's institutional framework and outlining the measures to be pursued in the coming period. Fidan is also expected to present Türkiye's assessment of threats affecting peace and stability across the Middle East.
The Turkish foreign minister is expected to discuss regional developments affecting the collective security of the alliance's members and emphasize the importance of the progress made since the agreement was established. He is also expected to describe this progress as significant to efforts aimed at building long-term stability in the region.
Fidan is further expected to reiterate Türkiye's solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for the kingdom following recent Houthi attacks. He is also expected to stress that provocative actions directed at holy sites cannot be accepted.
The meeting is also expected to highlight the alliance's broader role in addressing current security challenges through coordinated action while contributing to efforts to prevent new crises from emerging across the region.
As stated by reports, Fidan will attend the meeting alongside National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu in the Saudi capital.
Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening the alliance's institutional framework and outlining the measures to be pursued in the coming period. Fidan is also expected to present Türkiye's assessment of threats affecting peace and stability across the Middle East.
The Turkish foreign minister is expected to discuss regional developments affecting the collective security of the alliance's members and emphasize the importance of the progress made since the agreement was established. He is also expected to describe this progress as significant to efforts aimed at building long-term stability in the region.
Fidan is further expected to reiterate Türkiye's solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for the kingdom following recent Houthi attacks. He is also expected to stress that provocative actions directed at holy sites cannot be accepted.
The meeting is also expected to highlight the alliance's broader role in addressing current security challenges through coordinated action while contributing to efforts to prevent new crises from emerging across the region.
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