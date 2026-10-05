Hyperhidrosis Transformation: Tools To Break Free From Hyperhidrosis Offers Faith-Based Path To Hope & Transformation

My Hyperhidrosis Transformation_ Tools to Break Free from Hyperhidrosis

Hannah Has Sweaty Hands

Stephanie J. Katz shares a guide combining faith, mindset renewal and tools to help individuals overcome emotional and physical challenges of hyperhidrosis.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stephanie J. Katz introduces My Hyperhidrosis Transformation: Tools to Break Free From Hyperhidrosis, an inspiring nonfiction guide that addresses the daily challenges of excessive sweating while offering readers a holistic, faith-based approach to personal transformation.

Drawing from personal experience, the book explores how emotional processing, renewed thinking, and spiritual growth can work together to help individuals regain confidence and improve their quality of life without relying solely on medical interventions.

In My Hyperhidrosis Transformation: Tools to Break Free From Hyperhidrosis, Katz examines the far-reaching impact that hyperhidrosis can have on careers, relationships, education, and everyday interactions.

The book presents practical exercises designed to help readers calm the body's stress response, process difficult emotions, renew limiting beliefs, and develop healthier subconscious patterns.

Through an accessible and encouraging approach, it provides readers with actionable strategies that can be incorporated into daily routines.

The inspiration for the book comes from the author's own journey of living with hyperhidrosis and discovering a path toward greater freedom through faith and personal growth.

Stephanie J. Katz shares how her experiences led her to explore the connection between the mind, body, and spirit while seeking lasting transformation.

Guided by her Christian faith, she presents a message centered on hope, perseverance, and the possibility of meaningful change.

Beyond addressing the physical symptoms of excessive sweating, My Hyperhidrosis Transformation: Tools to Break Free From Hyperhidrosis explores the emotional and psychological burdens that often accompany the condition.

The book emphasizes the importance of emotional processing, nervous system regulation, and renewing one's mindset while encouraging readers to embrace healing through faith.

Its thoughtful perspective offers encouragement for those seeking both practical support and spiritual renewal.

The guide is intended for individuals living with hyperhidrosis or compensatory sweating, as well as family members, caregivers, and faith-based communities seeking greater understanding of the condition.

Readers looking for practical tools that support emotional well-being, confidence, and personal growth may find the book to be a valuable companion on their journey toward lasting transformation and renewed hope.

Katz is also the author of Hannah Has Sweaty Hands, a newly published children's book that helps young readers and families talk about sweaty hands with empathy, confidence, and age-appropriate encouragement.

Stephanie J. Katz is the author of My Hyperhidrosis Transformation: Tools to Break Free From Hyperhidrosis.

Through her personal experiences and commitment to helping others, she offers compassionate guidance for individuals navigating the challenges of excessive sweating.

Her work reflects a dedication to combining faith, emotional processing, and practical strategies to encourage readers to move beyond limitation and embrace a future defined by confidence and peace.

The book is available at:





For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Stephanie J. Katz

BrightKey PR

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Hyperhidrosis Transformation: Tools To Break Free From Hyperhidrosis Offers Faith-Based Path To Hope & Transformation News Provided By BrightKey PR October 05, 2026, 06:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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