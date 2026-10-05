Rakul Preet Singh Breaks Silence On IT Raid Reports, Clarifies, 'The Search Was Not Pertaining To Me'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has addressed reports that linked her name to recent income tax searches.

Taking to social media, the 'Yaariyan' actress on Monday clarified that she was not connected to the matter and sought to set the record straight. Rakul shared a note that read,“It's heartbreaking to see that There's a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let's therefore set the record straight once for all. The search was not pertaining to me.”

“Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years.”

The actress added,“I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither anyone has ever gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle.”

“I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood.”

The Income Tax Department had conducted searches at multiple locations reportedly linked to Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law and film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Income Tax Department carried out searches at 12 locations as part of an investigation into suspected financial irregularities. Officials were reportedly looking into allegations that funds had been routed overseas under the pretext of financing film projects.