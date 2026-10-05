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West Bank Records Tens of Thousands of Israeli Attacks Since October
(MENAFN) Israeli forces and Israeli settlers have carried out nearly 63,000 attacks against Palestinians, their property and land across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Oct. 7, 2023, according to a report issued Sunday by a Palestinian commission.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented a total of 62,916 incidents during the period. Israeli forces were responsible for 48,174 of the reported attacks, while Israeli settlers carried out another 14,742, according to the commission.
Hebron recorded the largest number of incidents, with 10,840 attacks. It was followed closely by Ramallah and Al-Bireh, which registered 10,594, while Nablus recorded 10,261 attacks during the same period.
The commission said attacks carried out by Israeli settlers resulted in the deaths of 66 Palestinians. The report also detailed extensive damage to Palestinian agricultural land and private property, including 1,182 fires that targeted Palestinian fields, homes and other property.
According to the report, 147,111 trees were either uprooted or damaged, with olive trees accounting for more than 100,000 of those affected. The commission said the destruction had caused significant losses to Palestinian agricultural areas and livelihoods.
The report further documented attempts to establish 211 new pastoral outposts across the West Bank. At the same time, attacks and related incidents were reported in 376 Palestinian villages and communities, reflecting the geographic spread of the activity.
Israeli authorities also carried out 1,814 demolition operations, according to the commission. The demolitions affected 5,059 structures, including 1,894 residential homes that were occupied by Palestinians.
The commission said approximately 64,200 dunams, equivalent to about 15,864 acres, of Palestinian land were taken through military orders and declarations designating land as “state land.” It described the pace of land confiscation as the highest recorded in three decades.
Settlement activity also continued during the reporting period. The commission said 415 plans involving tens of thousands of housing units in Israeli settlements were advanced across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
In addition, Israeli authorities issued 97 tenders covering 15,760 further settlement housing units. The report specifically cited the E1 area east of Jerusalem among the locations affected by the expansion plans.
The commission said the measures were increasingly being supported by legislation that it described as aimed at creating conditions for “de facto annexation” of parts of the occupied West Bank.
It called on the international community to take action to stop the expansion of Israeli settlements, prevent further confiscation of Palestinian land and ensure accountability for those responsible for attacks and property destruction.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented a total of 62,916 incidents during the period. Israeli forces were responsible for 48,174 of the reported attacks, while Israeli settlers carried out another 14,742, according to the commission.
Hebron recorded the largest number of incidents, with 10,840 attacks. It was followed closely by Ramallah and Al-Bireh, which registered 10,594, while Nablus recorded 10,261 attacks during the same period.
The commission said attacks carried out by Israeli settlers resulted in the deaths of 66 Palestinians. The report also detailed extensive damage to Palestinian agricultural land and private property, including 1,182 fires that targeted Palestinian fields, homes and other property.
According to the report, 147,111 trees were either uprooted or damaged, with olive trees accounting for more than 100,000 of those affected. The commission said the destruction had caused significant losses to Palestinian agricultural areas and livelihoods.
The report further documented attempts to establish 211 new pastoral outposts across the West Bank. At the same time, attacks and related incidents were reported in 376 Palestinian villages and communities, reflecting the geographic spread of the activity.
Israeli authorities also carried out 1,814 demolition operations, according to the commission. The demolitions affected 5,059 structures, including 1,894 residential homes that were occupied by Palestinians.
The commission said approximately 64,200 dunams, equivalent to about 15,864 acres, of Palestinian land were taken through military orders and declarations designating land as “state land.” It described the pace of land confiscation as the highest recorded in three decades.
Settlement activity also continued during the reporting period. The commission said 415 plans involving tens of thousands of housing units in Israeli settlements were advanced across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
In addition, Israeli authorities issued 97 tenders covering 15,760 further settlement housing units. The report specifically cited the E1 area east of Jerusalem among the locations affected by the expansion plans.
The commission said the measures were increasingly being supported by legislation that it described as aimed at creating conditions for “de facto annexation” of parts of the occupied West Bank.
It called on the international community to take action to stop the expansion of Israeli settlements, prevent further confiscation of Palestinian land and ensure accountability for those responsible for attacks and property destruction.
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