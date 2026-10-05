Delhi Police Arrests Five In Rs 19.50 Lakh Robbery Case Recovers Rs 9 Lakh Cash, Iphone

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Delhi Police's North District has arrested five accused in connection with a Rs 19.50 lakh robbery case registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station. Police have recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash and an iPhone purchased with the looted money.

The incident took place on September 30, when two men travelling on separate motorcycles were robbed of approximately Rs 19.50 Lakh in cash on the Rani Jhansi flyover in Delhi.

According to police, the victims worked for a businessman in Chandni Chowk and were carrying the cash after leaving the area. A man working in Chandni Chowk tracked their movements and subsequently planned the robbery with four associates from Ghaziabad.

The accused initially intercepted the victims near Kashmere Gate, assaulted them and attempted to rob them. However, the victims managed to escape with the help of members of the public. They did not make a PCR call at that time.

The accused later followed the victims and intercepted them again on the Rani Jhansi flyover, where they assaulted them and robbed them of the cash.

A team led by North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Niharika Bhatt subsequently launched an investigation and arrested five accused in connection with the case. Police recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash and an iPhone bought using the stolen money. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other suspected accomplices.

In a separate case, also linked to Kashmere Gate, police on September 30 had arrested a 21-year-old man and his 24-year-old associate and apprehended a juvenile for their alleged involvement in the killing of a cash collection agent during an armed robbery at an underpass in north Delhi.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma had said that the victim, identified as Prabhat, was returning home with his nephew, Sachin, after collecting payments from shops in Gandhi Nagar Market when four armed men intercepted their e-rickshaw at around 7.20 p.m. on September 24.

According to police, the assailants had snatched their cash bag and stabbed Prabhat, Sachin and another passenger when they resisted. Prabhat was declared dead at a hospital, while two others sustained injuries.

DCP Niharika Bhatt had said the investigation team traced a Maruti Swift that had made a sharp U-turn near the underpass. However, the registration number displayed on the vehicle was found to be fake.