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US Strike Kills Four on Suspected Drug Trafficking Vessel in Caribbean
(MENAFN) The US military carried out a strike against a vessel suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the Caribbean, killing four people, according to a statement issued Sunday by the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).
The operation was conducted by Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere, which targeted a high-speed vessel traveling through established maritime routes that SOUTHCOM said are used for drug trafficking activities in the region.
SOUTHCOM described the operation as a "lethal, kinetic strike," saying the action was based on intelligence indicating that the vessel was actively involved in transporting illegal narcotics.
"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," the command said.
The US military identified the four people killed in the strike as "narco-terrorists," although the statement did not provide further information about their identities or nationalities.
SOUTHCOM said the vessel was being monitored while operating in an area associated with established drug-trafficking routes. The command did not disclose additional details about the type or quantity of drugs the vessel was allegedly carrying, nor did it provide information about where the vessel was headed.
The operation was also documented in video footage released by the US military. The footage shows the high-speed vessel moving across the water before it is struck, followed by a large explosion that engulfs the boat.
The strike highlights the continued use of US military and security operations against suspected maritime drug-trafficking activities in the Caribbean. Such operations are aimed at disrupting vessels believed to be involved in the movement of illegal narcotics through regional sea routes.
SOUTHCOM did not immediately provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the strike, including whether any additional individuals were aboard the vessel or whether any drugs or other materials were recovered following the operation.
The operation was conducted by Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere, which targeted a high-speed vessel traveling through established maritime routes that SOUTHCOM said are used for drug trafficking activities in the region.
SOUTHCOM described the operation as a "lethal, kinetic strike," saying the action was based on intelligence indicating that the vessel was actively involved in transporting illegal narcotics.
"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," the command said.
The US military identified the four people killed in the strike as "narco-terrorists," although the statement did not provide further information about their identities or nationalities.
SOUTHCOM said the vessel was being monitored while operating in an area associated with established drug-trafficking routes. The command did not disclose additional details about the type or quantity of drugs the vessel was allegedly carrying, nor did it provide information about where the vessel was headed.
The operation was also documented in video footage released by the US military. The footage shows the high-speed vessel moving across the water before it is struck, followed by a large explosion that engulfs the boat.
The strike highlights the continued use of US military and security operations against suspected maritime drug-trafficking activities in the Caribbean. Such operations are aimed at disrupting vessels believed to be involved in the movement of illegal narcotics through regional sea routes.
SOUTHCOM did not immediately provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the strike, including whether any additional individuals were aboard the vessel or whether any drugs or other materials were recovered following the operation.
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