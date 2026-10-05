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Israeli Opposition Leader Criticizes Netanyahu Government Over Flydubai Incident
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of failing to learn lessons from the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, directing fresh criticism at its response to the recent FlyDubai incident.
“Those who refuse to investigate and run from responsibility out of fear cannot prevent the next disaster,” Eisenkot, who heads the opposition Yashar Party, said on X.
He argued that Transport Minister Miri Regev should have resigned following the incident and said Netanyahu should have removed her from office if she did not step down voluntarily.
“In a worthy and properly functioning government, the transport minister would have submitted her resignation last night,” he said.
Eisenkot also called on Israelis to participate in the Oct. 27 general election, saying his party would seek to establish “worthy and responsible leadership” within weeks.
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also criticized Netanyahu earlier Sunday, describing the aviation incident as a “terrible and shocking failure” and drawing parallels with what he characterized as failures surrounding the Oct. 7 attacks.
The political criticism came after an incident Wednesday involving FlyDubai flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv before being diverted to the Saudi city of Tabuk following a confrontation in the cockpit.
According to a preliminary investigation by authorities in the United Arab Emirates, the co-pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe and attempted to seize control of the aircraft.
The aircraft landed safely, while authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive behind it.
“Those who refuse to investigate and run from responsibility out of fear cannot prevent the next disaster,” Eisenkot, who heads the opposition Yashar Party, said on X.
He argued that Transport Minister Miri Regev should have resigned following the incident and said Netanyahu should have removed her from office if she did not step down voluntarily.
“In a worthy and properly functioning government, the transport minister would have submitted her resignation last night,” he said.
Eisenkot also called on Israelis to participate in the Oct. 27 general election, saying his party would seek to establish “worthy and responsible leadership” within weeks.
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also criticized Netanyahu earlier Sunday, describing the aviation incident as a “terrible and shocking failure” and drawing parallels with what he characterized as failures surrounding the Oct. 7 attacks.
The political criticism came after an incident Wednesday involving FlyDubai flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv before being diverted to the Saudi city of Tabuk following a confrontation in the cockpit.
According to a preliminary investigation by authorities in the United Arab Emirates, the co-pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe and attempted to seize control of the aircraft.
The aircraft landed safely, while authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive behind it.
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