Commander Tom Series Complete: William Roma Announces Five-Book Faith-Based Space Opera About Purpose, Family & Courage

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The COMMANDER TOM series follows Tommy Edwards from young survivor to a leader shaped by faith, responsibility, and extraordinary abilities used to serve others

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author William Roma announces the completion of the five-book COMMANDER TOM series, a faith-based space opera that follows Tommy Edwards from childhood loss to a life of purpose among the stars. When five-year-old Tommy survives a crash that destroys his home, he is taken aboard the most ancient living ship in the known universe and raised far from everything he knew. Guided by faith and surrounded by an unexpected family, Tommy begins to discover abilities no human has ever possessed, gifts that will test his character as much as his courage.

Across the series, Tommy's journey is defined not simply by what he can do, but by who he becomes. As his abilities grow, so do his relationships, his sense of responsibility, and his understanding that power is not an identity; it is a choice.

With each new world and each new life he touches, Tommy learns that the truest measure of strength is how he uses what he has been given, especially when it comes to helping and serving others.

Book One, The Crash, begins when five-year-old Tommy Edwards survives the crash that destroys his home. Taken aboard the most ancient living ship in the known universe, he is raised among the stars, guided by faith, and shaped by abilities no human has ever possessed.

Book Two, The Return, brings Commander Tom back to the Good Land, where nothing will ever be the same. The journey continues in the second book of the series.

Book Three, The Mission, expands the story as Tommy learns he is not the last of Nora's kind. Her sister ship has been calling for help longer than most civilizations have existed, and the search for her takes them farther from home than either has ever gone.

Book Four, Home, finds Nora reunited with her sister, but the real journey is only beginning. As Tommy's bond with a fellow Commander grows into something the galaxy has never seen, an ancient mystery pulls them toward a system every record insists is dead. Some journeys end where you started-this one ends somewhere Tommy never expected to call home.

In Book Five, Inheritance, Tommy finds his mother again, but not everything wearing a familiar face can be trusted. As Grace carries twins no Guardian has ever known, ancient prophecy stirs, old friends return, and the whole galaxy begins to watch-some with hope, others with hunger.

With the series now complete, Roma's five-book arc presents a coming-of-age story rooted in faith, compassion, courage, and the hard-earned understanding that extraordinary abilities matter most when they are used for the greater good.

For more information about the five-book COMMANDER TOM series and author William Roma, including direct purchase links, please visit .

The book is available at:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

William Roma

BrightKey PR

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Commander Tom Series Complete: William Roma Announces Five-Book Faith-Based Space Opera About Purpose, Family & Courage News Provided By BrightKey PR October 05, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Technology



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