The Journey Of Hope Explores Scripture Through The Lens Of Dispensational Bible Study

The Journey of Hope by Nenita Shannonac

Nenita Shannon draws on 46 years of Bible study to examine grace, faith, hope, and the distinctions she finds throughout biblical instruction.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Nenita Shannon presents the culmination of 46 years of studying the King James Bible in The Journey of Hope: How God Delivered His Words in Dispensational Instruction to You, to the World, from the Past, BUT NOW, and the Ages to Come. Written for Bible-believing and open-minded readers interested in deeper scriptural study, the book examines Scripture through a dispensational framework.

Nenita places particular emphasis on the instruction in 2 Timothy 2:15 to study and“rightly divide” the word of truth, a passage she identifies as foundational to her approach.

Throughout The Journey of Hope, Nenita examines distinctions she sees within biblical history, including law and grace, heaven and earth, different groups of people, and divine instructions associated with particular periods. Her interpretation focuses especially on what she describes as the present“BUT NOW” period of grace.

Nenita's motivation for writing emerged from nearly five decades of searching, studying, and examining details within the King James Bible. Over those years, she came to view dispensational distinctions as an important key to understanding how Scripture is structured. The Journey of Hope brings those conclusions together in a spiritual and biblical study intended to share the interpretive framework that has shaped her own understanding of Scripture.

A central theme of the book is hope as an ongoing journey rather than a passing feeling. Drawing upon passages including Romans 8:24 and 8:25, Nenita connects Christian hope with patience, comfort, faith, and expectation. She also explores her understanding of separate heavenly and earthly purposes within Scripture, including distinctions between present-day grace believers and chosen remnants associated with an earthly promised kingdom.

Nenita Shannon writes from the perspective of a longtime Bible student seeking to help readers examine Scripture with greater attention to context, time, audience, and divine instruction. Her work invites readers to consider how the distinctions she identifies may affect their understanding of biblical passages and Christian hope, offering a faith-centered study grounded in her conviction that careful examination of Scripture can enlighten believing hearts and strengthen patient hope.

An audiobook edition is in production.

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