Implementing Every Clause Of Peace Accord: Assam CM Hails Bodoland Development

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday congratulated the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government led by Hagrama Mohilary on completing one year in office, asserting that the“triple-engine” NDA government in Delhi, Dispur and Kokrajhar is accelerating development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

In a post on X, CM Sarma congratulated the BTC government and said the NDA governments at the Centre, in Assam and in the BTR were working together to ensure that the region progresses rapidly on the development front.

“Congratulations to the BTC Govt led by Shri Hagrama Mohilary on completing 1 year in the service of the people of BTR,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was implementing every clause of the Bodo Peace Accord and working to ensure that peace and stability prevail in the region.

He highlighted the implementation of various state government welfare schemes in the BTR, including Orunodoi, Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA), Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) and free ration.

“All State Govt welfare schemes- from Orunodoi to CMAAA to MMUA to Free ration among others are being implemented with full force in the region,” CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also pointed to the state government's decision to approve a Rs 1,000 crore special package for improving road infrastructure in the BTR.

He said the government was simultaneously taking steps to position the region as a manufacturing and logistics hub, potentially creating new avenues for investment, employment and economic growth.

The BTR, comprising four districts -- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Tamulpur -- has been at the centre of efforts to consolidate peace and accelerate development following the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord.

CM Sarma has repeatedly maintained that the implementation of the accord, along with infrastructure development and welfare delivery, is key to transforming the socio-economic landscape of the region.

The Chief Minister's remarks also underline the political significance of coordination between the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam and the BTC administration, with development and peace being projected as the twin pillars of the NDA's approach towards the BTR.