Akshay Kumar To Ajay Devgn: Inside PHOTOS Of 4 Celebs' Stunning Goa Homes

Goa is more than a holiday destination for these stars. From Portuguese-style villas to colourful countryside retreats, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Yuvraj Singh and Ajay Devgn have created stunning escapes. Let's check them out

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna reportedly own a Portuguese-style holiday villa in Anjuna, Goa. The property, reported to be worth around ₹5 crore, reflects the traditional architecture associated with the region. Spread across a spacious setting, the villa offers the actor a private getaway from Mumbai's busy schedule for the actors.

Arshad Warsi and wife Maria Goretti's Goa home stands out for its heritage charm. The couple restored a 150-year-old Portuguese villa in Saligao, preserving its high ceilings, wooden details and traditional character. Known as Casa Zen, the property combines antique furniture and family heirlooms with colourful interiors, greenery and a serene poolside setting.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Goa retreat, Casa Singh, offers a striking mix of colour, comfort and tropical surroundings. Located in Morjim, the three-bedroom countryside chateau features bright blue walls, lush greenery, a pool and spaces designed for relaxed stays. The home also reflects Singh's cricket journey, with memorabilia and personal memories incorporated into the property.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Portuguese-style villa in North Goa offers a glimpse into their private holiday lifestyle. The five-bedroom property was opened for luxury stays, allowing guests to experience its spacious interiors and tranquil surroundings. The villa blends Goan character with modern comforts, making it one of the couple's most talked-about properties outside Mumbai.