Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Why She Fights With Vijay Deverakonda, Says 'I Love You' Hundreds Times A Day

It has been 8 months since actor Rashmika Mandanna and actor Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot. The couple started their new life together this February. They are now sharing screen space again. Their upcoming movie Ranbali is hitting the theatres very soon. The husband and wife are super busy with movie promotions right now. They shared a lot of interesting things in a recent interview.

When do they actually fight?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently showed up on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast. The host asked Rashmika what usually causes fights between her and Vijay. Rashmika said that they hardly ever fight. They just enjoy doing everything together. But she admitted she gets a bit annoyed when Vijay is busy with his work and she wants his attention. She said she lovingly calls him Viju, Viju a couple of times when he is glued to his phone. She gets angry if he still does not listen. And that is when he reacts immediately, Rashmika added.

Who is the more romantic one?

Rashmika quickly took the credit when asked who is more romantic between the two. She gives a lot of importance to communication. She keeps messaging Vijay Deverakonda quite often. Not just that, she apparently says I love you to him hundreds of times a day. Rashmika Mandanna also mentioned that she goes straight to see Vijay whenever she gets some free time.

Vijay Deverakonda praises Rashmika

Vijay Deverakonda called Rashmika a very understanding wife. He said she understands the situation immediately without asking any extra questions whenever he is busy with work. Rashmika also agreed with this point. She explained that they both work in the same film industry. So, they completely understand the kind of pressure that comes during shooting, promotions, and movie releases.