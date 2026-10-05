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Raffles Udaipur's Long Bar And The Writers Bar Recognized Among India's Top Hotel Bars 2026 By 30 Best Bars India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 2026: Raffles Udaipur's Long Bar and The Writers Bar have been recognized among the Top Hotel Bars of India 2026 by 30 Best Bars India, adding another distinction to the resort's growing food and beverage portfolio. The honour reflects the calibre of its drinks, hospitality and surroundings, while celebrating two spaces that approach the art of the bar in distinctly different ways.
30 Best Bars India celebrates the country's evolving bar culture and recognizes establishments across drinks, hospitality and the environments they create. Its Best Hotel Bar category focuses on hotels that bring together quality drinks, attentive service and a comfortable setting. At Raffles Udaipur, these elements come through in two contrasting spaces, each with its own beverage identity and atmosphere.
The Writers Bar is defined by understated elegance and intimate character. Created for conversations and leisurely afternoons that extend into evening, it brings together artisanal teas, classic cocktails and Champagne, complemented by a selection of light bites. Its restrained surroundings and discreet hospitality keep the focus on conversation, craft and the pleasure of taking time over a drink.
Long Bar carries the sociable spirit of the Raffles heritage, with a beverage programme spanning fine Indian spirits, single malts and local brews from across Rajasthan, complemented by a selection of Pan Asian cuisine. Its signature Udaipur Sling connects the menu to its surroundings. Inspired by the classic Singapore Sling, it is reimagined with fresh produce from the island and homemade syrups, bringing a distinctly local expression to a Raffles classic.
Set on a private island in the waters of Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur is a luxury hotel in Udaipur and distinctive lakeside resort, where its restaurants, bars and experiences are shaped by the character of their surroundings. Together, The Writers Bar and Long Bar add different dimensions to the resort's food and beverage offering, bringing together considered menus, attentive hospitality and a strong sense of place that define the bar experience at Raffles Udaipur.
Commenting on the recognition, Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur, said, "For us, the measure of a great bar goes beyond the drink in the glass. It is the quality of the craft, the rhythm of the room, the warmth of the welcome and the attention given to every detail. Long Bar and The Writers Bar were conceived with very different personalities, and we have remained intentional about protecting that individuality. To see both recognized among India's Top Hotel Bars is a meaningful acknowledgement of the standards our teams have set and the care they bring to every guest interaction. It is a proud moment for everyone at Raffles Udaipur."
The accolade adds to Raffles Udaipur's growing portfolio of achievements across hospitality, food and beverage. From its luxury rooms and suites in Udaipur and private-island setting to its fine dining and luxury restaurants in Udaipur, distinctive bars and curated luxury experiences in Udaipur, the resort continues to bring together the many facets of a contemporary luxury stay while remaining closely connected to the character of Udaipur.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
30 Best Bars India celebrates the country's evolving bar culture and recognizes establishments across drinks, hospitality and the environments they create. Its Best Hotel Bar category focuses on hotels that bring together quality drinks, attentive service and a comfortable setting. At Raffles Udaipur, these elements come through in two contrasting spaces, each with its own beverage identity and atmosphere.
The Writers Bar is defined by understated elegance and intimate character. Created for conversations and leisurely afternoons that extend into evening, it brings together artisanal teas, classic cocktails and Champagne, complemented by a selection of light bites. Its restrained surroundings and discreet hospitality keep the focus on conversation, craft and the pleasure of taking time over a drink.
Long Bar carries the sociable spirit of the Raffles heritage, with a beverage programme spanning fine Indian spirits, single malts and local brews from across Rajasthan, complemented by a selection of Pan Asian cuisine. Its signature Udaipur Sling connects the menu to its surroundings. Inspired by the classic Singapore Sling, it is reimagined with fresh produce from the island and homemade syrups, bringing a distinctly local expression to a Raffles classic.
Set on a private island in the waters of Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur is a luxury hotel in Udaipur and distinctive lakeside resort, where its restaurants, bars and experiences are shaped by the character of their surroundings. Together, The Writers Bar and Long Bar add different dimensions to the resort's food and beverage offering, bringing together considered menus, attentive hospitality and a strong sense of place that define the bar experience at Raffles Udaipur.
Commenting on the recognition, Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur, said, "For us, the measure of a great bar goes beyond the drink in the glass. It is the quality of the craft, the rhythm of the room, the warmth of the welcome and the attention given to every detail. Long Bar and The Writers Bar were conceived with very different personalities, and we have remained intentional about protecting that individuality. To see both recognized among India's Top Hotel Bars is a meaningful acknowledgement of the standards our teams have set and the care they bring to every guest interaction. It is a proud moment for everyone at Raffles Udaipur."
The accolade adds to Raffles Udaipur's growing portfolio of achievements across hospitality, food and beverage. From its luxury rooms and suites in Udaipur and private-island setting to its fine dining and luxury restaurants in Udaipur, distinctive bars and curated luxury experiences in Udaipur, the resort continues to bring together the many facets of a contemporary luxury stay while remaining closely connected to the character of Udaipur.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
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