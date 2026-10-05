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World Book Of Records London Honours AAFT For Completing 127 Batches Of Creative Education In 34 Years
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a landmark recognition of its extraordinary contribution to creative education, World Book of Records London presented a prestigious certificate to Dr. Sandeep Marwah in a grand function at Asian Law College, Marwah Studios Complex–2, Noida, for the remarkable achievement of“AAFT is The Only Creative Institution in the World to Touch 127 Batches of Creative Education in 34 Years of its Existence.”
The certificate was presented by Abhishek Kaushik, Representative, World Book of Records London, in the esteemed presence of Comdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of Comoros; Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma, Hon. Consul General of Palau; and Lt. Gen. Anil Malik (Retd.), before a large gathering of students, academicians, faculty members, dignitaries, and media representatives.
Receiving the recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said:“This world recognition is a tribute to 34 years of continuous dedication to creative education and to the thousands of students, faculty members, industry professionals, and partners who have contributed to this remarkable journey. Touching 127 batches is not merely a number-it represents generations of creative talent shaped through education, discipline, innovation, and opportunity.” He added that creative education has the power to transform individuals, industries, and societies, and expressed his commitment to taking Indian creative education to an even larger global platform.
Presenting the certificate, Abhishek Kaushik of World Book of Records London said:“World Book of Records London is proud to recognise this exceptional achievement. Completing 127 batches of creative education over 34 years demonstrates remarkable consistency, vision, and institutional commitment. This is a unique accomplishment that deserves international recognition.” He congratulated Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the entire creative education fraternity associated with the institution.
Comdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of Comoros, congratulated Dr. Marwah and said:“This achievement demonstrates how education can become a powerful bridge between nations, cultures, and generations. I congratulate Dr. Sandeep Marwah for creating an institution with such a remarkable global vision.”
Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma, Hon. Consul General of Palau, added:“Touching 127 batches in 34 years is a significant milestone in the history of creative education. Such institutions create opportunities for young people to become professionals, innovators, and global citizens. I congratulate Dr. Marwah and the entire team.
Addressing the gathering, Lt. Gen. Anil Malik (Retd.) said:“Education achieves its true purpose when knowledge is transformed into character, leadership, and service to society. This remarkable record reflects decades of dedication and vision. I congratulate Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the young students who are now becoming part of this inspiring legacy.”
The recognition was warmly applauded by the large audience, with students and faculty celebrating the historic milestone.
The presentation of the World Book of Records London certificate marks another significant chapter in the journey of Dr. Sandeep Marwah and his pioneering movement in creative education, further strengthening India's position on the global map of media, arts, communication, and creative learning.
The certificate was presented by Abhishek Kaushik, Representative, World Book of Records London, in the esteemed presence of Comdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of Comoros; Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma, Hon. Consul General of Palau; and Lt. Gen. Anil Malik (Retd.), before a large gathering of students, academicians, faculty members, dignitaries, and media representatives.
Receiving the recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said:“This world recognition is a tribute to 34 years of continuous dedication to creative education and to the thousands of students, faculty members, industry professionals, and partners who have contributed to this remarkable journey. Touching 127 batches is not merely a number-it represents generations of creative talent shaped through education, discipline, innovation, and opportunity.” He added that creative education has the power to transform individuals, industries, and societies, and expressed his commitment to taking Indian creative education to an even larger global platform.
Presenting the certificate, Abhishek Kaushik of World Book of Records London said:“World Book of Records London is proud to recognise this exceptional achievement. Completing 127 batches of creative education over 34 years demonstrates remarkable consistency, vision, and institutional commitment. This is a unique accomplishment that deserves international recognition.” He congratulated Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the entire creative education fraternity associated with the institution.
Comdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of Comoros, congratulated Dr. Marwah and said:“This achievement demonstrates how education can become a powerful bridge between nations, cultures, and generations. I congratulate Dr. Sandeep Marwah for creating an institution with such a remarkable global vision.”
Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma, Hon. Consul General of Palau, added:“Touching 127 batches in 34 years is a significant milestone in the history of creative education. Such institutions create opportunities for young people to become professionals, innovators, and global citizens. I congratulate Dr. Marwah and the entire team.
Addressing the gathering, Lt. Gen. Anil Malik (Retd.) said:“Education achieves its true purpose when knowledge is transformed into character, leadership, and service to society. This remarkable record reflects decades of dedication and vision. I congratulate Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the young students who are now becoming part of this inspiring legacy.”
The recognition was warmly applauded by the large audience, with students and faculty celebrating the historic milestone.
The presentation of the World Book of Records London certificate marks another significant chapter in the journey of Dr. Sandeep Marwah and his pioneering movement in creative education, further strengthening India's position on the global map of media, arts, communication, and creative learning.
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