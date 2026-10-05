ADF Neutralizes 172 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Sunday, October 4, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 205 Shahed-type attack UAVs (49 of them jet-powered), as well as Gerbera, Banderol/Dan-T drones and Parodiya decoy drones launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned-systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Monday, October 5, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 172 drones.

Hits were recorded at 13 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was recorded at three locations.

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The attack is ongoing, with around 10 enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces carried out a massive attack on industrial and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

Large-scale fires broke out. Due to heavy smoke, specialists from the State Emergency Service's radiation, chemical, and biological protection units surveyed the area. Measurements found no hazardous substances.