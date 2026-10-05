ADF Neutralizes 172 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight
Starting at 18:00 on Sunday, October 4, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 205 Shahed-type attack UAVs (49 of them jet-powered), as well as Gerbera, Banderol/Dan-T drones and Parodiya decoy drones launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned-systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Monday, October 5, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 172 drones.
Hits were recorded at 13 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was recorded at three locations.Read also: President: Defense Forces carry out two successful offensive operations
The attack is ongoing, with around 10 enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces carried out a massive attack on industrial and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.
Large-scale fires broke out. Due to heavy smoke, specialists from the State Emergency Service's radiation, chemical, and biological protection units surveyed the area. Measurements found no hazardous substances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment