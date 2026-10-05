The Chartered Institute Of Brewers And Distillers Launches Its Latest Short Course - RTD Beverage Production

MENAFN - Pressat) The Chartered Institute of Brewers and Distillers (CIBD), the most widely recognised provider of technical education in the brewing industry, has launched a brand new self-assessed and on demand technical course – RTD Beverage Production.

The RTD Beverage Production course is the latest in a hugely popular series of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) short courses. It is aimed at brewers, distillers, cidermakers and winemakers working in beverage production facilities of all sizes, providing a detailed understanding of RTDs and how to produce them.

This course has been developed with input from a range of industry experts and contains the most up-to-date information available on RTD beverage production. It covers everything from ingredient specifications to how we ensure RTDs remain fresh throughout their shelf life.

The RTD Beverage Production course provides the same technical excellence found in all CIBD qualifications, without needing to sit a formal exam.

The course includes a downloadable PDF with technical information such as:

A detailed summary of the course content Technical details for a comprehensive range of RTD ingredients Manufacturing best practice for neutral spirit and neutral alcohol base production Recipe formulation and blending and dilution calculations Tables to help you convert between units of density

The course features engaging text, videos, animations, quizzes, and games to help enhance learning. At the end of the course, learners receive a Certificate of Completion.

On this announcement, Stuart Howe, Technical Development Manager explains:

“Sales of RTDs are growing and for most beverage producers diversifying into RTD production can be a relatively low cost way of increasing sales volumes. This course demystifies the RTD production process and gives brewers, distillers, cidermakers and winemakers the knowledge required to add RTD production to their skillset, and consistently excellent RTDs to their product portfolio.”