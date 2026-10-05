Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital. Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme. The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S' internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information. The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 7,564 266.61 2,016,673 Monday, 21 September 2026 70 208.00 14,560 Tuesday, 22 September 2026 80 214.00 17,120 Wednesday, 23 September 2026 80 221.00 17,680 Thursday, 24 September 2026 90 223.11 20,080 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 7,884 264.60 2,086,113

With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 62,993 shares, corresponding to 3.33% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 70 208 XCSE 20260929 09:39:23.391295 +0100s 20260929 10:39:23.391295 80 214 XCSE 20260930 14:52:23.958655 +0100s 20260930 15:52:23.958655 40 220 XCSE 20261001 08:33:42.665999 +0100s 20261001 9:33:42.665999 4 222 XCSE 20261001 12:47:06.807591 +0100s 20261001 13:47:06.807591 4 222 XCSE 20261001 12:47:07.740097 +0100s 20261001 13:47:07.740097 12 222 XCSE 20261001 12:51:00.914254 +0100s 20261001 13:51:00.914254 20 222 XCSE 20261001 13:12:30.354670 +0100s 20261001 14:12:30.354670 40 222 XCSE 20261002 08:16:29.057076 +0100s 20261002 9:16:29.057076 50 224 XCSE 20261002 13:09:34.765930 +0100s 20261002 14:09:34.765930

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 31 - share buy back week 40