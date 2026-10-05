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OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


2026-10-05 02:01:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
02 October 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459


OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 28 September 2026 to 02 October 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 533,775 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


28 September 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,253 1,311 236 155
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.00p 518.00p 518.00p 516.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 511.50p 511.50p 511.50p 511.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 513.55p 513.52p 513.55p 513.52p



29 September 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 4,584 4,006 748 516
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 512.00p 512.50p 512.00p 512.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 508.50p 508.00p 508.50p 508.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 509.23p 509.35p 509.38p 509.34p



30 September 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 4,183 2,051 401 259
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 517.00p 517.50p 513.00p 513.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 508.00p 511.00p 511.00p 511.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 510.09p 512.41p 512.36p 512.40p



01 October 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 110,265 114,383 22,034 14,624
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 506.00p 506.00p 506.00p 505.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 494.00p 494.60p 494.60p 494.20p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 497.77p 497.83p 497.77p 497.79p



02 October 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 106,975 110,330 21,563 13,898
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 498.60p 498.80p 498.20p 498.40p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 492.00p 492.60p 492.20p 492.20p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 495.77p 495.80p 495.77p 495.82p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 337,927,126 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 337,927,126.
In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.


MENAFN05102026004107003653ID1111759655



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