OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

02 October 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares The Company announces that, for the period from 28 September 2026 to 02 October 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 533,775 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





28 September 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,253 1,311 236 155 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.00p 518.00p 518.00p 516.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 511.50p 511.50p 511.50p 511.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 513.55p 513.52p 513.55p 513.52p







29 September 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 4,584 4,006 748 516 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 512.00p 512.50p 512.00p 512.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 508.50p 508.00p 508.50p 508.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 509.23p 509.35p 509.38p 509.34p







30 September 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 4,183 2,051 401 259 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 517.00p 517.50p 513.00p 513.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 508.00p 511.00p 511.00p 511.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 510.09p 512.41p 512.36p 512.40p







01 October 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 110,265 114,383 22,034 14,624 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 506.00p 506.00p 506.00p 505.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 494.00p 494.60p 494.60p 494.20p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 497.77p 497.83p 497.77p 497.79p







02 October 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 106,975 110,330 21,563 13,898 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 498.60p 498.80p 498.20p 498.40p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 492.00p 492.60p 492.20p 492.20p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 495.77p 495.80p 495.77p 495.82p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 337,927,126 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 337,927,126.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.