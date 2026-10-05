JDE Peet's Shareholders Can Voluntarily Transfer Their Shares To KDP Before 16 October 2026, 15:00 CET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 5 October 2026

On 29 September 2026, the Enterprise Chamber of the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the Enterprise Chamber), rendered its judgment in the statutory squeeze-out proceedings initiated by Kodiak BidCo B.V., an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), to acquire any and all shares in the capital of JDE Peet's B.V. (JDE Peet's) not already held by KDP (the Shares).

The Enterprise Chamber ordered all remaining unknown JDE Peet's shareholders to transfer the unencumbered right to their Shares to KDP. It determined that the public offer price of EUR 31.85 is the fair price per Share, subject to an increase by statutory interest calculated from 1 April 2026 until the date of transfer or consignment of the Shares pursuant to article 2:201a of the Dutch Civil Code. KDP was ordered to pay this fair price plus statutory interest in exchange for the transfer of the unencumbered right to the Shares.

Voluntary transfer

KDP calls upon all JDE Peet's shareholders to effect the voluntary transfer to KDP of the unencumbered right to the Shares between now and 16 October 2026 at 15:00 CET, by instructing their bank, broker or other financial intermediary, to transfer their Shares electronically through the systems of Euroclear Nederland via MT 565 SWIFT or Easyway to KDP's securities account. On 19 October 2026, KDP will pay the price of EUR 31.85 per Share, plus statutory interest from 1 April 2026 up to the date of transfer, to those JDE Peet's shareholders that have voluntarily transferred their Shares before 16 October 2026, 15:00 CET. No brokerage or bank fees or other costs incurred by such JDE Peet's shareholders will be reimbursed by KDP.

Transfer by operation of law

For all Shares not offered within the aforementioned voluntary transfer period, an amount per Share equal to EUR 31.85, plus statutory interest accrued from 1 April 2026 up to the date of consignment, will be paid by KDP into consignment with the Dutch consignment office (a body of the Dutch Ministry of Finance). Following the consignment, the unencumbered title to such Shares will transfer to KDP by operation of law, pursuant to article 2:201a paragraph 8 of the Dutch Civil Code. Any attachments (beslagen) or limited rights (beperkte rechten) resting on such Shares will, from that moment, rest on the consigned amount instead. KDP shall request Euroclear Nederland to apply the Euroclear Nederland consignment procedure. Pursuant to this procedure, Euroclear Nederland shall ensure the payment of the squeeze-out price plus interest to the remaining JDE Peet's shareholders.

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About KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company with more than 150 owned, licensed and partner brands that meet a wide range of needs and occasions. Our North American refreshment beverage business holds leadership positions across carbonated soft drinks, water, juice and mixers with a portfolio of iconic brands such as Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, GHOST®, 7UP®, Snapple®, Clamato® and Core Hydration®. Our global coffee business spans more than 100 markets and includes the leading Keurig® single-serve brewing system in the U.S. and Canada, along with powerhouse brands such as Peet's, L'OR and Jacobs, and other regional coffee leaders. Our more than 50,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage and coffee occasion while making a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. Learn more at and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's – now part of the KDP Group – is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, with a presence in more than 100 markets. Guided by our 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy, we are focused on brand-led growth across three big bets: Peet's, L'OR, and our 10 strategically selected local icons led by Jacobs. In 2025, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 9.9 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Discover more about our journey to deliver a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at

General restrictions

The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, JDE Peet's and KDP disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither KDP nor JDE Peet's, nor any of their advisors, assumes any responsibility for any violation by any of these restrictions. Any JDE Peet's shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.

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