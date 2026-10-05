Averly Health Launches To Transform Cardiometabolic Care In The UK



Joint venture between Reset Health and Pharmacy2U creates the first and only fully integrated national cardiometabolic care provider.

Averly Health will set a new standard for access and outcomes to transform the population's health across chronic diseases like obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Averly Health combines Reset Health's specialist cardiometabolic clinical expertise with Pharmacy2U's market-leading digital prescribing and pharmacy infrastructure to deliver a seamless patient experience at scale.

Averly Health provides a fully integrated pathway for cardiometabolic care, from clinical assessment through to long-term patient management and outcomes monitoring. The services and infrastructure underpinning Averly Health already support more than two million patients every month.

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Averly Health (“Averly” or“the Company”), the company pioneering access and outcomes in cardiometabolic care, has today entered the market as the UK's first and only fully integrated national cardiometabolic care provider.

Launched by Reset Health, the experts in the personalised management of chronic disease, and Pharmacy2U, the UK's largest digital pharmacy, the new Company will enable the NHS and industry healthcare partners to expand access, increase capacity and improve population health.

Reset Health contributes multidisciplinary clinical expertise with patented digital technology to deliver personalised care. Pharmacy2U combines industry-leading pharmacy operations and a trusted nationwide fulfilment infrastructure developed to serve millions of patients safely, efficiently, and at scale.

By tackling the scale of chronic cardiometabolic diseases, Averly Health is leading the response to one of the NHS's toughest challenges. With current provision for cardiometabolic care fragmented across separate assessment, prescribing, pharmacy and follow-up services, patients are forced to navigate multiple providers, and commissioners have to manage different organisations, systems and data sources. Averly Health brings these services together in one fully integrated service, from clinical assessment through to long-term outcomes monitoring.

Oliver McGuinness, Chief Executive Officer of Reset Health, said:“With the launch of Averly Health, we are proud to establish the UK's most comprehensive cardiometabolic care service. This sets a new standard for accessible, scalable health services designed to expand access and transform care in every postcode.

“Our new model has been designed to operate at scale, maintain the highest levels of clinical oversight and sustained support that patients need, while reimagining how the NHS can secure the best possible long-term outcomes for patients.”

The new service is designed to help NHS commissioners and other healthcare partners expand access to care for obesity and related cardiometabolic conditions, increase delivery capacity and establish clearer accountability for patient care and long-term outcomes. This includes patients prescribed GLP-1 medication who receive behavioural support and ongoing clinical care to sustain weight loss.

The services and infrastructure underpinning Averly already support more than two million patients every month. They help NHS systems demonstrate impact through continuous data collection embedded within the care pathway. Digital data is combined with active patient-reported and clinical outcomes to build a real-time picture of access, engagement, safety and outcomes.

Josh Bottomley, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmacy2U, said:“The NHS and other healthcare systems need practical ways to extend access to care while maintaining high standards of clinical quality, safety and patient experience.

“Averly Health delivers those outcomes through one integrated service that is built for national scale, can respond to local needs and grow in line with commissioned demand over the long term.”

Averly's model gives patients a more coordinated experience and allows commissioners greater oversight of access, service performance and patient outcomes across the full care pathway, while removing the complexity, fragmentation and risk associated with managing multiple disconnected providers. In addition, by reducing barriers to medication for deprived, vulnerable and underserved populations, Averly can improve access and adherence to cardiometabolic treatment and address unwarranted variation in outcomes that contribute to health inequalities. The result is a new service capable of supporting large populations while maintaining high standards of clinical governance and patient care, in every postcode.

Backed by the combined financial strength and operational experience of Reset Health and Pharmacy2U, Averly has established a dedicated team drawn from both businesses and strengthened by new hires, giving it the clinical, digital, operational and commercial capability to deliver at national scale while responding to the needs of local care systems.

For media enquiries, contact 5654 & Company

Matthew Neal (+44 7917 800011)

Lucy Featherstone (+44 7474 953578)

Steven Scott (+44 7904 407028)

averlyhealth@5654.co.uk

Notes to Editors

About Averly Health

Averly Health is the UK's most comprehensive cardiometabolic care service, uniquely combining specialist clinical care, digital technology, prescribing, dispensing and nationwide fulfilment within a single integrated service. Created by Reset Health and Pharmacy2U, it delivers an end-to-end pathway from clinical assessment and treatment initiation to ongoing care and support. Averly provides NHS systems with a scalable, clinically governed solution that expands access, increases capacity and improves population health outcomes nationwide.

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About Reset Health

Reset Health is a digital health company delivering end-to-end management of chronic conditions by combining its patented Reset Technology Platform (RTP), with the latest innovative evidence-based clinical care pathways for each chronic condition it treats. Reset's integrated care model for metabolic health, Roczen (), is used in conjunction with new anti-obesity medications to enhance health outcomes of patients with obesity and associated co-morbidities.

Reset Health is regulated by the Care Quality Commission, and Roczen has been evaluated by NICE for delivering multidisciplinary weight-management services and for prescribing and monitoring weight-management medicine. Roczen has a time-limited NICE recommendation for early use within the NHS until March 2028, while further evidence is gathered. Reset Health provides care across the UK, Europe and Malaysia where its integrated care models are available to millions of patients, working with pharma, governments, employers, insurers, private providers and health systems.

About Pharmacy2U:

Pharmacy2U is the UK's largest digital healthcare platform, serving over 2 million patients by putting them in control of their healthcare. Its mission is to enable accessible, exceptional healthcare whenever and wherever people need it.

Founded in 1999, and working in partnership with the NHS since 2001, Pharmacy2U has revolutionised the repeat prescription industry and evolved into a leading digital healthcare provider, prioritising excellence in its services. Based in Leeds, Leicestershire and London, it is a multi-award-winning business, with patient care at the forefront, supported by over one million Trustpilot reviews and an Excellent rating.

Pharmacy2U's digital healthcare platform offers a wide range of products and services online and via its app including:



Free fully tracked delivery of NHS prescriptions

Family accounts to manage prescriptions for those you care for

Access to NHS services including Pharmacy First and the Pharmacy Contraception Service

Private Online Doctor consultations for conditions including sexual health, weight loss and skin problems

Low-cost vet medication and pet products

Medicine stock checker providing patients with real-time updates on prescription medicine availability

Health & Wellness shop with 4,000+ great value products and bundles

Health Hub and NHS tools for health advice on the go

Access to additional advice via virtual app live chat and customer services, plus personalised pharmacist recommendations

A proud member of the Company Chemists' Association (CCA), Pharmacy2U uses innovative technology to continually improve access to healthcare and give customers greater control over how they manage their health. In 2026, the business appointed CEO Josh Bottomley, former chief executive of global AI and analytics company Dunnhumby, who has held senior roles at HSBC and Google, to drive forward its mission to become a world-leading digital healthcare platform.