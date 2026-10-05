ASTS Stock Edges Up Overnight: Retail Traders Seize On T-Mobile Dropping Starlink Name From Satellite Page



AT & T, T-Mobile and Verizon formalized a satellite JV last week to reduce coverage gaps and expand provider options.

The JV preserves existing satellite agreements, including AST's relationships with AT & T and Verizon. AST reported over 60 mobile-operator partnerships and about $1.3 billion in contracted revenue backlog in August.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) climbed nearly 1% overnight late Sunday as retail investors connected T-Mobile's removal of Starlink branding from its consumer satellite-service website with a newly formalized alliance among the three largest U.S. wireless carriers.

ASTS stock rose 2% on Friday to close at $58.45, but ended the week down 5%, extending its losing streak to four weeks and marking its worst weekly performance in over a month.

T-Mobile Removes Starlink Name From Consumer Site

T-Mobile quietly removed“with Starlink” from the T-Satellite logo and introductory statement on its main consumer website, PCMag reported on Friday. The page apparently no longer named SpaceX or Starlink Mobile, and T-Mobile had not explained the change. Stocktwits independently confirmed that the main T-Satellite consumer page no longer displays“With Starlink” in its branding.

The edit drew attention because Starlink powers T-Mobile's satellite-to-phone service, which connects compatible phones in areas without conventional cellular coverage.

PCMag reported that Starlink references remained on support and business pages. T-Mobile's business materials also retain the Starlink name and tell customers they may see“T-Mobile SpaceX” or“T-Sat+Starlink” when connected. The distinction matters for AST investors: T-Mobile changed how it presents the service to consumers, but has not announced that it is replacing the network behind it.

Big 3 Satellite JV Preserves Existing AST Deals

The branding report comes shortly after last week's announcement that AT & T (T), T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Verizon Communications (VZ) had entered a joint-venture agreement, advancing a plan first outlined in May.

The venture aims to pool limited spectrum resources, improve satellite connectivity in areas without reliable cellular coverage and establish common technical specifications. Wireless-industry veteran Paul Roth will serve as interim CEO while the partners search for a permanent leader.

The carriers said their combined investment would expand provider options and improve direct-to-device access, allowing ordinary phones to connect with satellites. They also said more satellite providers would gain opportunities to compete.

For AST, a key provision protects its existing carrier relationships: the announcement says current carrier-satellite agreements will remain in place and the partners can pursue connectivity efforts independently.

AST's Carrier Network Offers Potential Advantage

AST's business model centers on working with mobile operators to extend their networks into areas that towers cannot reach. This approach makes the venture's emphasis on shared spectrum and multiple suppliers important for the company's commercial ambitions.

AST SpaceMobile already has agreements with AT & T and Verizon. Its definitive Verizon agreement, announced in October last year, combines AST's satellite network with Verizon's 850 MHz spectrum to provide connectivity when needed, with service targeted to begin in 2026.

AST welcomed the original JV proposal in August, saying that it expected the initiative to help enable space-based cellular broadband connectivity across the U.S. The company also reported partnerships with more than 60 mobile operators covering over 3 billion subscribers and $1.3 billion in contracted revenue backlog from commercial partners and U.S. government awards.

ASTS Retail Bulls Connect The T-Mobile Dots

T-Mobile's branding change and the carrier alliance drew discussion on Stocktwits over the weekend, with some ASTS investors viewing them as a potential opening for the company. Sentiment for ASTS on the platform jumped to 'bullish' from 'neutral' levels a week ago amid a 59% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of October 5 | Source: Stocktwits

One user shared the branding report and said,“Buckle up on an official announcement.” The same user also said that Starlink had shifted“from Partner to competitor for T-Mobile,” interpreting the developments as a possible change in carrier allegiance.

Another user called the JV announcement“big news” that“went unnoticed,” highlighting competitive pressure from Starlink. A separate user included“T-Mobile suddenly scrubs Starlink branding” among potential AST catalysts and said,“Something is cooking at $ASTS.”

ASTS stock has declined 20% year-to-date.

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